NASCAR Truck Playoffs 2025: Drivers eliminated after New Hampshire thriller

The opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs came to a dramatic close at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim captured his ninth win of the season. The Tricon Garage driver dominated the Team EJP 175, sweeping both stages, leading 124 laps, and tying Greg Biffle’s single-season record for victories with a near-perfect outing.
Saturday’s race was also the final elimination event of the Round of 10, shrinking the playoff field to eight drivers with just four races left on the schedule. The NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs continue next Friday (October 3) with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, as Heim heads the standings with the clear title favorite. The eight remaining contenders will now battle through the Round of 8 to decide which four advance to Phoenix for the championship finale.
The New Hampshire result also meant heartbreak for two drivers who fell short in their championship bid. Here's a look at the two drivers who fell short of points and will not move on.
Truck Series drivers eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs at New Hampshire
#2. Jake Garcia – ThorSport Racing
Jake Garcia came into London needing a strong finish to stay alive after a solid P10 at Darlington was undone by a P33 at Bristol. He started ninth at NHMS and ran as high as P5 during Stage 1, but pit-cycle swings and track position losses hurt his weekend.
After pit stops, Garcia slid back to around P20 and never recovered, crossing the line in P16. Rajah Caruth, who was leading him in the standings, earned stage points and finished above him, sealing his fate. That result left him short of the points needed to advance, ending his best Truck Series campaign as teammate Ty Majeski remains in the hunt.
#1. Chandler Smith – Front Row Motorsports
Chandler Smith needed a win to qualify for the Truck Series playoffs Round of 8. And he put everything on the line. After two poor showings earlier in the Round of 10 (P30 at both Darlington and Bristol), he was primed for New Hampshire.
Smith started on the front row, ran inside the top three through both stages, and mounted a late charge to finish 0.823 seconds behind Heim. But it wasn’t enough. He came up 10 points short and was eliminated despite the strong result.
