NASCAR Truck Playoffs 2025: Drivers eliminated after New Hampshire thriller

The opening round of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs came to a dramatic close at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim captured his ninth win of the season. The Tricon Garage driver dominated the Team EJP 175, sweeping both stages, leading 124 laps, and tying Greg Biffle’s single-season record for victories with a near-perfect outing.

Ad

Saturday’s race was also the final elimination event of the Round of 10, shrinking the playoff field to eight drivers with just four races left on the schedule. The NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs continue next Friday (October 3) with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, as Heim heads the standings with the clear title favorite. The eight remaining contenders will now battle through the Round of 8 to decide which four advance to Phoenix for the championship finale.

Ad

Trending

The New Hampshire result also meant heartbreak for two drivers who fell short in their championship bid. Here's a look at the two drivers who fell short of points and will not move on.

Truck Series drivers eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs at New Hampshire

#2. Jake Garcia – ThorSport Racing

Jake Garcia (13) in the NASCAR Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona. Source: Imagn

Jake Garcia came into London needing a strong finish to stay alive after a solid P10 at Darlington was undone by a P33 at Bristol. He started ninth at NHMS and ran as high as P5 during Stage 1, but pit-cycle swings and track position losses hurt his weekend.

Ad

After pit stops, Garcia slid back to around P20 and never recovered, crossing the line in P16. Rajah Caruth, who was leading him in the standings, earned stage points and finished above him, sealing his fate. That result left him short of the points needed to advance, ending his best Truck Series campaign as teammate Ty Majeski remains in the hunt.

#1. Chandler Smith – Front Row Motorsports

Corey Heim (11) and Chandler Smith (38) in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175. Source: Getty

Chandler Smith needed a win to qualify for the Truck Series playoffs Round of 8. And he put everything on the line. After two poor showings earlier in the Round of 10 (P30 at both Darlington and Bristol), he was primed for New Hampshire.

Smith started on the front row, ran inside the top three through both stages, and mounted a late charge to finish 0.823 seconds behind Heim. But it wasn’t enough. He came up 10 points short and was eliminated despite the strong result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.