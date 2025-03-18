NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:19 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season returns to Homestead, Miami, this weekend after an Ecosave 200.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200, the fourth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (March 21) at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and broadcast on FOX.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Baptist Health 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile track. Friday’s event will be the eighth 29th annual Baptist Health 200 truck race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Baptist Health 200 on Friday.

Ad

The 34 truck drivers competing this week at Homestead-Miami include notable names like Nathan Byrd in the #02 for Young’s Motorsports, Stephen Mallozzi in the #2 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Kyle Larson in the #07 for Spire Motorsports, Corey Day in the #7 for Spire Motorsports, Stefan Parsons in the #20 for Young’s Motorsports, Ross Chastain in the #44 for Niece Motorsports, and Akinori Ogata in the #63 for Akinori Performance.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200. He won the event in one hour, 41 minutes, and 13 seconds.

Ad

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - Kyle Larson
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Corey Day
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Ross Chastain
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #63 - Akinori Ogata
  25. #66 - TBA
  26. #67 - TBA
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  30. #81 - Connor Mosack
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी