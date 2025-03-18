NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season returns to Homestead, Miami, this weekend after an Ecosave 200.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200, the fourth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (March 21) at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and broadcast on FOX.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Baptist Health 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile track. Friday’s event will be the eighth 29th annual Baptist Health 200 truck race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Baptist Health 200 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 34 truck drivers competing this week at Homestead-Miami include notable names like Nathan Byrd in the #02 for Young’s Motorsports, Stephen Mallozzi in the #2 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Kyle Larson in the #07 for Spire Motorsports, Corey Day in the #7 for Spire Motorsports, Stefan Parsons in the #20 for Young’s Motorsports, Ross Chastain in the #44 for Niece Motorsports, and Akinori Ogata in the #63 for Akinori Performance.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200. He won the event in one hour, 41 minutes, and 13 seconds.

Ad

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Kyle Larson #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #20 - Stefan Parsons #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Ross Chastain #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #63 - Akinori Ogata #66 - TBA #67 - TBA #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback