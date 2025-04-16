NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 16, 2025 16:06 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Rockingham, North Carolina, this weekend after the Weather Guard Truck Race.

The NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200, the seventh Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (April 18) at Rockingham Speedway. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Black’s Tire 200 will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. Friday’s event will be the third annual Black’s Tire 200 truck race hosted by Rockingham Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 on Friday.

The 35 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Rockingham include notable names like Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Cody Dennison, Bayley Currey, Timmy Hill, Luke Fenhaus, Parker Kligerman, and Justin Carroll.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the only active driver who has won at Rockingham Speedway, the track that is making a return to the sport since 2013.

Last weekend at Bristol, Chandler Smith earned his first victory with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and will look to win back-to-back races on Friday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham full entry list

Here's a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Rockingham Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - Sammy Smith
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Corey Day
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Cody Dennison
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Bayley Currey
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #56 - Timmy Hill
  25. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  30. #81 - Connor Mosack
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET.

