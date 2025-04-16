NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Rockingham, North Carolina, this weekend after the Weather Guard Truck Race.

The NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200, the seventh Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (April 18) at Rockingham Speedway. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Black’s Tire 200 will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. Friday’s event will be the third annual Black’s Tire 200 truck race hosted by Rockingham Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Black’s Tire 200 on Friday.

The 35 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Rockingham include notable names like Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Cody Dennison, Bayley Currey, Timmy Hill, Luke Fenhaus, Parker Kligerman, and Justin Carroll.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the only active driver who has won at Rockingham Speedway, the track that is making a return to the sport since 2013.

Last weekend at Bristol, Chandler Smith earned his first victory with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and will look to win back-to-back races on Friday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham full entry list

Here's a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Rockingham Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Sammy Smith #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Cody Dennison #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Parker Kligerman #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET.

