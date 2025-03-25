  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2025 19:45 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Long John Silvers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series heads to Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after the Baptist Health 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the fifth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (March 28) at Martinsville Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on FS1.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.526-mile short track. Friday’s event will be the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 truck race hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 on Friday.

The 35 truck drivers competing this week at Martinsville include notable names like Lawless Alan, Nathan Byrd, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Alan Waller, Matthew Gould, Luke Baldwin, Ryan Roulette, Patrick Staropoli and Justin Carroll.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. He won the event in one hour, 52 minutes and 54 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - William Byron
  3. #1 - Lawless Alan
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6- Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Corey Day
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - AJ Waller
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Matthew Gould
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  25. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes
Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

