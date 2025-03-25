NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after the Baptist Health 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the fifth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (March 28) at Martinsville Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on FS1.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.526-mile short track. Friday’s event will be the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 truck race hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The 35 truck drivers competing this week at Martinsville include notable names like Lawless Alan, Nathan Byrd, Norm Benning, Corey Day, Alan Waller, Matthew Gould, Luke Baldwin, Ryan Roulette, Patrick Staropoli and Justin Carroll.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. He won the event in one hour, 52 minutes and 54 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - William Byron #1 - Lawless Alan #2 - Cody Dennison #5 - Toni Breidinger #6- Norm Benning #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - AJ Waller #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Matthew Gould #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Baldwin #67 - Ryan Roulette #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #84 - Patrick Staropoli #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

