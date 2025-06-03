  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville.

The NASCAR Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, the 13th race of the season, will be held on Saturday, June 7, at Michigan International Speedway. The event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 will be contested over 100 laps on the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 23rd annual DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 truck race hosted by Michigan International Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 on his official X handle.

The 32 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Michigan International Speedway include notable names like Lawless Alan, Nathan Byrd, Morgen Baird, Norm Benning, Corey LaJoie, Carson Hocevar, Josh Reaume, Ross Chastain, and Luke Fenhaus.

Zane Smith is the defending winner of the event and won the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 that was held in 2020 with a time of two hours, 12 minutes, and 29 seconds. However, Smith has not entered this year’s event.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Nashville full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - TBA
  3. #1 - Lawless Alan
  4. #2 - Morgen Baird
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Bayley Currey
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  28. #81 - Connor Mosack
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #91 - Jack Wood
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
