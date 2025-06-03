NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville.

The NASCAR Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, the 13th race of the season, will be held on Saturday, June 7, at Michigan International Speedway. The event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FOX.

The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 will be contested over 100 laps on the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 23rd annual DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 truck race hosted by Michigan International Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 on his official X handle.

The 32 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Michigan International Speedway include notable names like Lawless Alan, Nathan Byrd, Morgen Baird, Norm Benning, Corey LaJoie, Carson Hocevar, Josh Reaume, Ross Chastain, and Luke Fenhaus.

Zane Smith is the defending winner of the event and won the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 that was held in 2020 with a time of two hours, 12 minutes, and 29 seconds. However, Smith has not entered this year’s event.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Nashville full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Michigan International Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - TBA #1 - Lawless Alan #2 - Morgen Baird #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Carson Hocevar #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.

