NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season returns to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after a two-week break.

The NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 is the third Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Friday (March 14) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 9:00 pm ET and broadcast on FS1.

The Ecosave 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. Friday’s event will be the eighth annual Ecosave 200 truck race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Ecosave 200 on Friday.

The 32 truck drivers competing this week at Las Vegas include notable names like Nathan Byrd in the #02 for Young’s Motorsports, Stephen Mallozzi in the #2 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Justin Haley in the #7 for Spire Motorsports, Josh Reaume in the #22 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Bayley Currey in the #44 for Niece Motorsports, Luke Fenhaus in the #66 for ThorSport Racing, and Justin Carroll in the #90 for Terry Carroll Motorsports.

Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200. He won the event in one hour, 32 minutes, and 50 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Justin Haley #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

