NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 05, 2025 20:47 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is set to begin next week with the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The Fresh from Florida 250 will be the first race of the 2025 Truck season and will be held on Friday, February 14.

The season-opening race will commence at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1, and radio coverage will be live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be contested over 100 laps with 250 miles at Daytona, a four-turn superspeedway that is 2.5 miles long. Frida (February 14)’s event will be the 26th annual Fresh from Florida 250 hosted by Daytona International Speedway in the history of the series.

also-read-trending Trending

The 35 NASCAR truck drivers who have entered for 35 spots in action include notable names like Toni Breidinger, Bryan Dauzat, Rajah Caruth, Spencer Boyd, Clay Greenfield, William Sawalich, Justin Haley, Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Frankie Muniz, and Michael McDowell.

Nick Sanchez, driving the #2 Rev Racing Chevrolet, won last year’s opening Daytona Truck Series race in two hours, 33 minutes, and 08 seconds. This year, Sanchez is not competing in the event as he has moved to the Xfinity Series to drive the #48 Chevrolet Camaro full-time for Big Machine Racing.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 35 truck drivers that will take part at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - William Sawalich (i)
  2. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  3. #2 - TBA
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #07 - Michael McDowell (i)
  7. #7 - Justin Haley (i)
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - TBA
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  17. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  18. #33 - Frankie Muniz (R)
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Christian Rose (R)
  23. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  27. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #77 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  30. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
