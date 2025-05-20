NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Window World 250.

The NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 11th race of the season, will be held on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The event will be the 22nd annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on his X page.

The 34 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway include notable names like BJ McLeod, Brandon Jones, Cody Dennison, two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, Mason Maggio, Ross Chastain, Timmy Hill, Luke Fenhaus, and Justin Carroll.

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez is the defending winner of the event. Sanchez won last year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 with a time of one hour, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. However, Sanchez has not entered for this year’s event.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#02 - Stefan Parsons #07 - BJ McLeod #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Cody Dennison #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Kyle Busch #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Mason Maggio #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Ross Chastain #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Parker Kligerman #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

