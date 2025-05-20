  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 20, 2025 17:54 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the Window World 250.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the 11th race of the season, will be held on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. The event will be the 22nd annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 truck race hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on his X page.

Ad

The 34 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway include notable names like BJ McLeod, Brandon Jones, Cody Dennison, two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, Mason Maggio, Ross Chastain, Timmy Hill, Luke Fenhaus, and Justin Carroll.

Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez is the defending winner of the event. Sanchez won last year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 with a time of one hour, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. However, Sanchez has not entered for this year’s event.

Ad

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Stefan Parsons
  2. #07 - BJ McLeod
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Kyle Busch
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Mason Maggio
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Ross Chastain
  21. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #56 - Timmy Hill
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #88 - Matt Crafton
  31. #90 - Justin Carroll
  32. #91 - Jack Wood
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications