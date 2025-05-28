NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, this weekend after the action-packed racing at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte.

The NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200, the 12th race of the season, will be held on Friday, May 30, at Nashville Superspeedway. The event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be contested over 150 laps on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the fifth annual Rackley Roofing 200 truck race hosted by Nashville Superspeedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 on his official X handle.

The 32 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Nashville Superspeedway include notable names like Nathan Byrd, Cup Series full-time driver Kyle Busch, William Sawalich, Clayton Green, Corey Day, Tyler Tomassi, Bayley Currey, Akinori Ogata, and Luke Fenhaus.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes is the defending winner of the event. Eckes won last year’s Rackley Roofing 200 with a time of one hour, 57 minutes, and 33 seconds.

However, Eckes has not entered this year’s event. In his absence, all eyes will be on Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, and Kyle Busch, among others, as they battle it out for the ultimate honor.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Nashville Superspeedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Kyle Busch #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Clayton Green #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Tyler Tomassi #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #63 - Akinori Ogata #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

