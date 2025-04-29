NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Black’s Tire 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, the eighth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (May 2) at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 will be contested over 167 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Friday’s event will be the 27th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The 32 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Texas Motor Speedway include notable names like Brandon Jones, Nathan Byrd, Cody Dennison, Nick Sanchez, Carson Hocevar, Stefan Parsons, Josh Reaume, and Luke Fenhaus.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event. He won last year’s SpeedyCash.com 250 with a time of two hours, six minutes, and 52 seconds. However, Busch has not entered for this year’s event.

Todd Bodine is the most successful driver to win this event, with four wins.

Last Truck Series at Talladega, Tyler Ankrum earned his first win of the season and will look to win back-to-back races on Friday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Texas Motor Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Nick Sanchez #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Cody Dennison #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Carson Hocevar #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #20 - Stefan Parsons #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

