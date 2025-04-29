NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2025 15:50 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Black’s Tire 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, the eighth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (May 2) at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The SpeedyCash.com 250 will be contested over 167 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Friday’s event will be the 27th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday.

The 32 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Texas Motor Speedway include notable names like Brandon Jones, Nathan Byrd, Cody Dennison, Nick Sanchez, Carson Hocevar, Stefan Parsons, Josh Reaume, and Luke Fenhaus.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the event. He won last year’s SpeedyCash.com 250 with a time of two hours, six minutes, and 52 seconds. However, Busch has not entered for this year’s event.

Todd Bodine is the most successful driver to win this event, with four wins.

Last Truck Series at Talladega, Tyler Ankrum earned his first win of the season and will look to win back-to-back races on Friday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas full entry list

Here's a list of the 32 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - Nick Sanchez
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Cody Dennison
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Bayley Currey
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  28. #81 - Connor Mosack
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #91 - Jack Wood
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

