NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race, the sixth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (April 11) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Weather Guard Truck Race will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track. Friday’s event will be the fifth annual Weather Guard Truck Race truck race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 35 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Bristol include notable names like Brandon Jones, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Josh Reaume, Bayley Currey, Luke Fenhaus, Parker Kligerman, Patrick Staropoli, and Justin Carroll.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race. He won the event in one hour, 39 minutes, and 55 seconds and will look to win back-to-back titles this Friday.

Ad

ThorSport Racing is the most successful Truck team at Bristol with two wins.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race full entry list

Here's a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Kyle Larson #1 - Brandon Jones #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Corey Day #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Josh Reaume #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Parker Kligerman #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #84 - Patrick Staropoli #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More