NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2025 15:34 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

The NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race, the sixth Truck Series race of the season, will be held on Friday (April 11) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Weather Guard Truck Race will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track. Friday’s event will be the fifth annual Weather Guard Truck Race truck race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race on Friday.

The 35 Truck Series drivers competing this week at Bristol include notable names like Brandon Jones, Stephen Mallozzi, Norm Benning, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Josh Reaume, Bayley Currey, Luke Fenhaus, Parker Kligerman, Patrick Staropoli, and Justin Carroll.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race. He won the event in one hour, 39 minutes, and 55 seconds and will look to win back-to-back titles this Friday.

ThorSport Racing is the most successful Truck team at Bristol with two wins.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race full entry list

Here's a list of the 35 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - Kyle Larson
  3. #1 - Brandon Jones
  4. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Corey Day
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #44 - Bayley Currey
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  29. #81 - Connor Mosack
  30. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
