  • NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2025 20:49 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:30 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long oval track in Concord, North Carolina, features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 33 drivers have entered 33 spots for the 22nd annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +190 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his third appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

They are followed by full-time Cup Series driver Ross Chastain at +600, Layne Riggs at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Following his 15th-place finish at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Rajah Caruth is ranked 10th on the odds list, with +2200.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 33 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +175
  2. Kyle Busch: +190
  3. Ross Chastain: +600
  4. Layne Riggs: +900
  5. Chandler Smith: +1200
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1600
  7. Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2200
  9. Ty Majeski: +2200
  10. Rajah Caruth: +2200
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Brandon Jones: +2800
  13. Ben Rhodes: +3300
  14. Jake Garcia: +3300
  15. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  16. Patrick Kligerman: +6600
  17. Tanner Gray: +8000
  18. BJ McLeod: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +12500
  21. Matt Crafton: +12500
  22. Matt Mills: +25000
  23. Jack Wood: +30000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +30000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +50000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  28. Justin Carroll: +100000
  29. Timmy Hill: +100000
  30. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  31. Stefan Parsons: +100000
  32. Mason Maggio: +100000
  33. Cody Dennison: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
