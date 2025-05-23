NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.5-mile-long oval track in Concord, North Carolina, features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 33 drivers have entered 33 spots for the 22nd annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +190 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his third appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

They are followed by full-time Cup Series driver Ross Chastain at +600, Layne Riggs at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Following his 15th-place finish at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Rajah Caruth is ranked 10th on the odds list, with +2200.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 33 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Ad

Corey Heim: +175 Kyle Busch: +190 Ross Chastain: +600 Layne Riggs: +900 Chandler Smith: +1200 Grant Enfinger: +1600 Kaden Honeycutt: +1600 Daniel Hemric: +2200 Ty Majeski: +2200 Rajah Caruth: +2200 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Brandon Jones: +2800 Ben Rhodes: +3300 Jake Garcia: +3300 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Patrick Kligerman: +6600 Tanner Gray: +8000 BJ McLeod: +8000 Gio Ruggiero: +10000 Connor Mosack: +12500 Matt Crafton: +12500 Matt Mills: +25000 Jack Wood: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +30000 Luke Fenhaus: +50000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Timmy Hill: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Stefan Parsons: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.