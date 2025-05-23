NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:30 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long oval track in Concord, North Carolina, features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 33 drivers have entered 33 spots for the 22nd annual North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +190 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his third appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.
They are followed by full-time Cup Series driver Ross Chastain at +600, Layne Riggs at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Following his 15th-place finish at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Rajah Caruth is ranked 10th on the odds list, with +2200.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 33 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
- Corey Heim: +175
- Kyle Busch: +190
- Ross Chastain: +600
- Layne Riggs: +900
- Chandler Smith: +1200
- Grant Enfinger: +1600
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
- Daniel Hemric: +2200
- Ty Majeski: +2200
- Rajah Caruth: +2200
- Tyler Ankrum: +2500
- Brandon Jones: +2800
- Ben Rhodes: +3300
- Jake Garcia: +3300
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Patrick Kligerman: +6600
- Tanner Gray: +8000
- BJ McLeod: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +12500
- Matt Crafton: +12500
- Matt Mills: +25000
- Jack Wood: +30000
- Dawson Sutton: +30000
- Luke Fenhaus: +50000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Justin Carroll: +100000
- Timmy Hill: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Stefan Parsons: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.