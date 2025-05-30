NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2025 16:52 GMT
NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The Rackley Roofing 200 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 30, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track in Lebanon, Tennessee, features 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 32 drivers have entered 32 spots for the fifth annual Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +125 odds to win this year’s Rackley Roofing 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his fourth appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +600, Chandler Smith at +700, and Daniel Hemric at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt and CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger have the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1800.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +125
  2. Kyle Busch: +225
  3. Layne Riggs: +600
  4. Chandler Smith: +700
  5. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  6. Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
  7. Grant Enfinger: +1600
  8. Ty Majeski: +1800
  9. Rajah Caruth: +3000
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  11. Jake Garcia: +4000
  12. Tanner Gray: +5000
  13. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  14. William Sawalich: +6000
  15. Corey Day: +6000
  16. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  17. Gio Ruggiero: +6000
  18. Bayley Currey: +6000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +15000
  21. Matt Mills: +20000
  22. Jack Wood: +35000
  23. Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +100000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Akinori Ogata: +100000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  29. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  30. Clayton Green: +100000
  31. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  32. Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

