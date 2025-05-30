NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Rackley Roofing 200 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 30, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.

Ad

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track in Lebanon, Tennessee, features 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 32 drivers have entered 32 spots for the fifth annual Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +125 odds to win this year’s Rackley Roofing 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his fourth appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +600, Chandler Smith at +700, and Daniel Hemric at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt and CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger have the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1800.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Ad

Corey Heim: +125 Kyle Busch: +225 Layne Riggs: +600 Chandler Smith: +700 Daniel Hemric: +1400 Kaden Honeycutt: +1600 Grant Enfinger: +1600 Ty Majeski: +1800 Rajah Caruth: +3000 Tyler Ankrum: +3000 Jake Garcia: +4000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Ben Rhodes: +5000 William Sawalich: +6000 Corey Day: +6000 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Gio Ruggiero: +6000 Bayley Currey: +6000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Connor Mosack: +15000 Matt Mills: +20000 Jack Wood: +35000 Andres Perez de Lara: +50000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Luke Fenhaus: +100000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Akinori Ogata: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Clayton Green: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.