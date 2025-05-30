NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Rackley Roofing 200 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, May 30, at Nashville Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.
The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track in Lebanon, Tennessee, features 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. 32 drivers have entered 32 spots for the fifth annual Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Heading to the Nashville Superspeedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +125 odds to win this year’s Rackley Roofing 200, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will mark his fourth appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.
They are followed by Layne Riggs at +600, Chandler Smith at +700, and Daniel Hemric at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.
Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt and CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger have the sixth-highest winning odds at +1600. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1800.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Nashville Superspeedway:
- Corey Heim: +125
- Kyle Busch: +225
- Layne Riggs: +600
- Chandler Smith: +700
- Daniel Hemric: +1400
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +1600
- Ty Majeski: +1800
- Rajah Caruth: +3000
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Jake Garcia: +4000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Ben Rhodes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Corey Day: +6000
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Gio Ruggiero: +6000
- Bayley Currey: +6000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +15000
- Matt Mills: +20000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Luke Fenhaus: +100000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Akinori Ogata: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Clayton Green: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
