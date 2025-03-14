NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR: Truck Series Victorias Voice Foundation 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series heads to Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The Ecosave 200 marks the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 14, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 9 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile, tri-oval in North Las Vegas, Nevada, features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-two drivers have entered 32 spots for the eighth annual Ecosave 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s Ecosave 200, according to BetMGM. He has already won the season-opening Daytona Truck race.

Front Row Motorsports driver and 2022 winner of the event Chandler Smith stands at second place at +625 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Ty Majeski at +800, Daniel Hemric at +1000, Rajah Caruth at +1100, and Grant Enfinger at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Ecosave 200.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Justin Haley, who is making second start of the season has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Friday. Whereas Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 13th-highest odds at +6000 to win on Friday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +175
  2. Chandler Smith: +625
  3. Ty Majeski: +800
  4. Daniel Hemric: +1000
  5. Rajah Caruth: +1100
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1100
  7. Layne Riggs: +1300
  8. Justin Haley: +1300
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +1400
  10. Kaden Honeycutt: +1800
  11. William Sawalich: +2200
  12. Ben Rhodes: +2500
  13. Gio Ruggiero: +2500
  14. Connor Moscack: +3500
  15. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  16. Corey Day: +6000
  17. Tanner Gray: +6000
  18. Jake Garcia: +8000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Jack Wood: +10000
  21. Bayley Currey: +10000
  22. Andres Perrez de Lara: +12500
  23. Luke Fenhaus: +12500
  24. Matt Mills: +12500
  25. Toni Breidinger: +25000
  26. Dawson Sutton: +25000
  27. Josh Reaume: +100000
  28. Justin Carroll: +100000
  29. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  30. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  31. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  32. Nathan Bryd: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

