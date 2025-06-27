NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Lime Rock Park for the LiUNA! 150. The 15th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, June 28, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

It’s the inaugural 100-lap Truck event at Lime Rock Park. The 1.53-mile road course, which opened in 1957, features seven turns.

The LiUNA! 150 will be broadcast live in the US on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, June 28, at 1 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the LiUNA! 150 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Lime Rock Park race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

On Friday (June 27), the Truck Series action at the Lime Rock Park will begin with a practice at 1:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 9:30 am ET, before concluding with a LiUNA! 150 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Lime Rock Park will be telecast on FS1 and FS2.

2025 LiUNA! 150 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park

The list of the 35 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park this weekend.

#02 – Ben Maier #07 - Thomas Annunziata #1 - Brent Crews #2 - William Lambros #5 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Norm Benning #7 - Jordan Taylor #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 – Alex Labbe #26 - Dawson Sutton #32 - Dale Quarterley #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Conner Jones #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #62 - Wesley Slimp #66 - Cam Waters #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the 35 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 15th race of the season at the Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28.

