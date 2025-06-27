NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2025 21:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season next heads to Lime Rock Park for the LiUNA! 150. The 15th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will take place on Saturday, June 28, as the drivers look to win big prize money at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

It’s the inaugural 100-lap Truck event at Lime Rock Park. The 1.53-mile road course, which opened in 1957, features seven turns.

The LiUNA! 150 will be broadcast live in the US on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, June 28, at 1 pm ET.

Along with the glory, the LiUNA! 150 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park will boast a total prize pool of $782,900.

Renowned NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared all the details about the prize money up for grabs at the Lime Rock Park race on his official X handle. He wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

On Friday (June 27), the Truck Series action at the Lime Rock Park will begin with a practice at 1:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 9:30 am ET, before concluding with a LiUNA! 150 main event. The practice and qualifying sessions at Lime Rock Park will be telecast on FS1 and FS2.

2025 LiUNA! 150 entry list for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park

The list of the 35 Truck Series drivers set to compete for the $782,900 prize pool at LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park this weekend.

  1. #02 – Ben Maier
  2. #07 - Thomas Annunziata
  3. #1 - Brent Crews
  4. #2 - William Lambros
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #6 - Norm Benning
  7. #7 - Jordan Taylor
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  15. #22 – Alex Labbe
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  18. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  19. #34 - Layne Riggs
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Conner Jones
  23. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  27. #66 - Cam Waters
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  31. #81 - Connor Mosack
  32. #88 - Matt Crafton
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #98 - Ty Majeski
  35. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Fans can catch the 35 NASCAR Truck Series entries in action in the 15th race of the season at the Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28.

