NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Fr8 208

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 (Source: Getty Images)

After a Fresh From Florida 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The 2025 Fr8 208, the season's second race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22.

Ad

The second race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. Thirty-two drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Fr8 208.

Who is on pole for the Fr8 208?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Connor Mosack won the Fr8 208 pole at Atlanta. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 208-mile event. It marked his first career pole in the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mosack posted a lap time of 31.969 and a speed of 173.418 mph. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger will share the front row with Mosack after turning a lap with a speed of 173.007 mph.

They are followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, Jack Wood, Jake Garcia, Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen, NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch, and Ben Rhodes, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Fr8 208.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #81 - Connor Mosack (R)
  2. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  3. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  4. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  5. #91 - Jack Wood
  6. #13 - Jake Garcia
  7. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  8. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  9. #7 - Kyle Busch (i)
  10. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  11. #88 - Matt Crafton
  12. #98 - Ty Majeski
  13. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  14. #77 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R)
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton (R)
  16. #34 - Layne Riggs
  17. #07 - Michael McDowell (i)
  18. #5 - Toni Breidinger (R)
  19. #11 - Corey Heim
  20. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  21. #33 - Frankie Muniz (R)
  22. #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R)
  23. #1 - William Sawalich (i)
  24. #42 - Matt Mills
  25. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #15 - Tanner Gray
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #38 - Chandler Smith
  29. #22 - Josh Reaume
  30. #44 - Bayley Currey
  31. #2 - Keith McGee
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Fr8 208 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी