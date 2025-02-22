NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Fr8 208

After a Fresh From Florida 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. The 2025 Fr8 208, the season's second race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22.

The second race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile D-shaped oval racetrack. Thirty-two drivers will compete over 135 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Fr8 208.

Who is on pole for the Fr8 208?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Connor Mosack won the Fr8 208 pole at Atlanta. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 208-mile event. It marked his first career pole in the series.

Mosack posted a lap time of 31.969 and a speed of 173.418 mph. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger will share the front row with Mosack after turning a lap with a speed of 173.007 mph.

They are followed by Daniel Hemric, Rajah Caruth, Jack Wood, Jake Garcia, Tyler Ankrum, Stewart Friesen, NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch, and Ben Rhodes, who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Fr8 208.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 32-Truck Series grid at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#81 - Connor Mosack (R) #9 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Rajah Caruth #91 - Jack Wood #13 - Jake Garcia #18 - Tyler Ankrum #52 - Stewart Friesen #7 - Kyle Busch (i) #99 - Ben Rhodes #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #66 - Luke Fenhaus #77 - Andrés Pérez de Lara (R) #26 - Dawson Sutton (R) #34 - Layne Riggs #07 - Michael McDowell (i) #5 - Toni Breidinger (R) #11 - Corey Heim #02 - Nathan Byrd #33 - Frankie Muniz (R) #17 - Gio Ruggiero (R) #1 - William Sawalich (i) #42 - Matt Mills #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #15 - Tanner Gray #76 - Spencer Boyd #38 - Chandler Smith #22 - Josh Reaume #44 - Bayley Currey #2 - Keith McGee #90 - Justin Carroll

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Fr8 208 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

