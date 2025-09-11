NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for UNOH 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2025 21:25 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Source: Getty Images)

After the Sober or Slammer 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 UNOH 250, the season’s 20th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 11.

The 20th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.533-mile short track. A total of 37 drivers will compete in a 133.25-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the UNOH 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the UNOH 250?

In Thursday’s Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia won his third pole of the season at Bristol. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 250-lap event. This also marked the third career pole for Garcia in the Truck Series.

Garcia posted the lap time of 15.249 and a speed of 125.831 mph. Corey Heim will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 125.831 mph.

They will be followed by Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, and Corey Day in the top five. The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger, and Rajah Caruth complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the UNOH 250.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 37-NASCAR Truck Series grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #13 - Jake Garcia
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  4. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  5. #7 - Corey Day
  6. #98 - Ty Majeski
  7. #34 - Layne Riggs
  8. #38 - Chandler Smith
  9. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  10. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  11. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  13. #45 - Bayley Currey
  14. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  15. #1 - Brent Crews
  16. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  17. #15 - Tanner Gray
  18. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #62 - Cole Butcher
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #81 - Connor Mosack
  24. #42 - Matt Mills
  25. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  26. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  27. #41 - Conner Jones
  28. #02 - Treyten Lapcevich
  29. #33 - Mason Maggio
  30. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  31. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  32. #22 - Josh Reaume
  33. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  34. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  35. #6 - Norm Benning
  36. #2 - Clayton Green
  37. #74 - Caleb Costner

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series UNOH 250 at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
