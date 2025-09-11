NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for UNOH 250

After the Sober or Slammer 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The 2025 UNOH 250, the season’s 20th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 11.The 20th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.533-mile short track. A total of 37 drivers will compete in a 133.25-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the UNOH 250 on X.Who is on pole for the UNOH 250?In Thursday’s Truck Series qualifying race, ThorSport Racing driver Jake Garcia won his third pole of the season at Bristol. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 250-lap event. This also marked the third career pole for Garcia in the Truck Series.Garcia posted the lap time of 15.249 and a speed of 125.831 mph. Corey Heim will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 125.831 mph.They will be followed by Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, and Corey Day in the top five. The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger, and Rajah Caruth complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the UNOH 250.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 37-NASCAR Truck Series grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:#13 - Jake Garcia#11 - Corey Heim#18 - Tyler Ankrum#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#7 - Corey Day#98 - Ty Majeski#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#9 - Grant Enfinger#71 - Rajah Caruth#19 - Daniel Hemric#26 - Dawson Sutton#45 - Bayley Currey#17 - Gio Ruggiero#1 - Brent Crews#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#15 - Tanner Gray#77 - Corey LaJoie#99 - Ben Rhodes#88 - Matt Crafton#62 - Cole Butcher#91 - Jack Wood#81 - Connor Mosack#42 - Matt Mills#75 - Parker Kligerman#20 - Stefan Parsons#41 - Conner Jones#02 - Treyten Lapcevich#33 - Mason Maggio#35 - Greg Van Alst#5 - Toni Breidinger#22 - Josh Reaume#76 - Spencer Boyd#95 - Clay Greenfield#6 - Norm Benning#2 - Clayton Green#74 - Caleb CostnerFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Bristol Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series UNOH 250 at 8 pm ET.