NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Ecosave 200

After two weeks off, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2025 Ecosave 200, the season’s third race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 9 pm ET on Friday, March 14.

Ad

The third race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile tri-oval-shaped racetrack. Thirty-two drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Ecosave 200.

Who is on pole for the Ecosave 200?

In Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Spire Motorsports driver Corey Day won the Ecosave 200 pole at Las Vegas. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 201-mile event. It marked his first career pole in the series. HMS development driver joined Rajah Caruth and David Starr to become the third driver to win his first career pole at Vegas track.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Day posted a lap time of 30.388 and a speed of 177.702 mph. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum will share the front row with Day after turning a lap with a speed of 177.602 mph.

They are followed by Jake Garcia, Justin Haley, Stewart Friesen, the defending winner of the event Rajah Caruth, Ty Majeski, Gio Ruggiero, Dawson Sutton, and Connor Mosack who complete the top 10 in the starting lineup of the Ecosave 200.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 31-Truck Series grid at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#7 - Corey Day #18 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Jake Garcia #07 - Justin Haley #52 - Stewart Friesen #71 - Rajah Caruth #98 - Ty Majeski #17 - Gio Ruggiero #26 - Dawson Sutton #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #19 - Daniel Hemric #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #91 - Jack Wood #99 - Ben Rhodes #11 - Corey Heim #38 - Chandler Smith #15 - Tanner Gray #44 - Bayley Currey #9 - Grant Enfinger #76 - Spencer Boyd #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #34 - Layne Riggs #42 - Matt Mills #1 - William Sawalich #66 - Luke Fenhaus #5 - Toni Breidinger #22 - Josh Reaume #33 - Frankie Muniz #2 - Stephen Mallozzi #02 - Nathan Byrd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway today for the Truck Series Ecosave 200 at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback