NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Love’s RV Stop 225

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 17, 2025 19:43 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

On the back of the Ecosave 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225, the season’s 23rd race, will be telecast live on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17.

Ad

The 23rd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 226.1-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Love’s RV Stop 225 on X.

Who is on pole for the Love’s RV Stop 225?

In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero won his second pole of the season at Talladega. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 85-lap event. This also marked the second career pole for Ruggiero in the Truck Series.

Ad
Trending

Ruggiero posted the lap time of 54.292 and a speed of 176.380 mph. The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 176.376 mph.

Ad

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top-five. Luke Fenhaus, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum, Bret Holmes, and Tanner Gray complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Love’s RV Stop 225.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 starting lineup

Below are the starting positions for the 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:

Ad
  1. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #88 - Matt Crafton
  5. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  6. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  7. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  8. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  9. #1 - Bret Holmes
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  12. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  13. #16 - Kris Wright
  14. #81 - Connor Mosack
  15. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  16. #7 - JJ Yeley
  17. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  18. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  19. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  20. #45 - Bayley Currey
  21. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  22. #44 - Andres Perez De Lara
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #91 - Jack Wood
  25. #38 - Chandler Smith
  26. #13 - Jake Garcia
  27. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  28. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  29. #2 - Josh Reaume
  30. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  31. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  32. #6 - Norm Benning
  33. #22 - Jason White
  34. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  35. #34 - Layne Riggs
  36. #74 - Caleb Costner

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway today for the Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at 4 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications