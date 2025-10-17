NASCAR Truck Series at Talladega Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Love’s RV Stop 225

On the back of the Ecosave 250, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The 2025 Love’s RV Stop 225, the season’s 23rd race, will be telecast live on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 17.The 23rd race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long track. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 226.1-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass posted the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Love’s RV Stop 225 on X.Who is on pole for the Love’s RV Stop 225?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero won his second pole of the season at Talladega. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 85-lap event. This also marked the second career pole for Ruggiero in the Truck Series.Ruggiero posted the lap time of 54.292 and a speed of 176.380 mph. The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, will share the front row with him after turning a lap at a speed of 176.376 mph.They will be followed by Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, and Kaden Honeycutt in the top-five. Luke Fenhaus, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum, Bret Holmes, and Tanner Gray complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Love’s RV Stop 225.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 starting lineupBelow are the starting positions for the 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers at Talladega Superspeedway:#17 - Giovanni Ruggiero#98 - Ty Majeski#11 - Corey Heim#88 - Matt Crafton#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#66 - Luke Fenhaus#99 - Ben Rhodes#18 - Tyler Ankrum#1 - Bret Holmes#15 - Tanner Gray#71 - Rajah Caruth#26 - Dawson Sutton#16 - Kris Wright#81 - Connor Mosack#9 - Grant Enfinger#7 - JJ Yeley#19 - Daniel Hemric#77 - Corey LaJoie#76 - Spencer Boyd#45 - Bayley Currey#75 - Parker Kligerman#44 - Andres Perez De Lara#42 - Matt Mills#91 - Jack Wood#38 - Chandler Smith#13 - Jake Garcia#69 - Tyler Tomassi#33 - Frankie Muniz#2 - Josh Reaume#5 - Toni Breidinger#02 - Nathan Byrd#6 - Norm Benning#22 - Jason White#35 - Greg Van Alst#34 - Layne Riggs#74 - Caleb CostnerFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway today for the Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 225 at 4 p.m. ET.