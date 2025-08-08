NASCAR Truck Series at Watkins Glen Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Mission 176 at The Glen

After the TSport 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen, the season’s 17th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8.The 17th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.45-mile-long road course. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 176.6-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Mission 176 at The Glen on X.Who is on pole for the Mission 176 at The Glen?In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his seventh pole of the season at Watkins Glen. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 176.6-mile event.Heim posted the lap time of 70.953 and a speed of 124.308 mph. NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell will share the front row with Heim after turning a lap at a speed of 123.972 mph.They will be followed by Sammy Smith, Andres Perez de Lara, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five. Layne Riggs, Ross Chastain, Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Connor Mosack complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Mission 176 at The Glen.2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen starting lineupFollowing are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at Watkins Glen International:#11 - Corey Heim#52 - Christopher Bell#7 - Sammy Smith#77 - Andres Perez de Lara#17 - Gio Ruggiero#34 - Layne Riggs#44 - Ross Chastain#38 - Chandler Smith#99 - Ben Rhodes#81 - Connor Mosack#07 - Kyle Busch#15 - Tanner Gray#18 - Tyler Ankrum#45 - Connor Zilisch#13 - Jake Garcia#1 - William Sawalich#19 - Daniel Hemric#75 - Parker Kligerman#70 - Brent Crews#71 - Rajah Caruth#66 - Chris Buescher#26 - Dawson Sutton#91 - Jack Wood#88 - Matt Crafton#42 - Matt Mills#56 - Timmy Hill#2 - William Lambros#5 - Toni Breidinger#62 - Wesley Slimp#76 - Spencer Boyd#69 - Derek White#9 - Grant Enfinger#98 - Ty Majeski#33 - Frankie Muniz#02 - Kaden Honeycutt#22 - Gian BuffomanteFans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Watkins Glen International today for the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at 5 pm ET.