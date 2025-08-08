NASCAR Truck Series at Watkins Glen Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Mission 176 at The Glen

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 18:37 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Watkins Glen starting lineup (Source: Imagn)

After the TSport 200, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. The 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen, the season’s 17th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8.

Ad

The 17th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 2.45-mile-long road course. A total of 36 drivers will compete in a 176.6-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the Mission 176 at The Glen on X.

Who is on pole for the Mission 176 at The Glen?

In Friday’s Truck Series qualifying race, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim won his seventh pole of the season at Watkins Glen. He will be leading the field to the green flag at the start of the 176.6-mile event.

Ad
Trending

Heim posted the lap time of 70.953 and a speed of 124.308 mph. NASCAR Cup Series regular Christopher Bell will share the front row with Heim after turning a lap at a speed of 123.972 mph.

Ad

They will be followed by Sammy Smith, Andres Perez de Lara, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five. Layne Riggs, Ross Chastain, Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, and Connor Mosack complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Mission 176 at The Glen.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen starting lineup

Following are the starting positions for the 36-Truck Series grid at Watkins Glen International:

Ad
  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #52 - Christopher Bell
  3. #7 - Sammy Smith
  4. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  5. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  6. #34 - Layne Riggs
  7. #44 - Ross Chastain
  8. #38 - Chandler Smith
  9. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  10. #81 - Connor Mosack
  11. #07 - Kyle Busch
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #45 - Connor Zilisch
  15. #13 - Jake Garcia
  16. #1 - William Sawalich
  17. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  18. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  19. #70 - Brent Crews
  20. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  21. #66 - Chris Buescher
  22. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  23. #91 - Jack Wood
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #56 - Timmy Hill
  27. #2 - William Lambros
  28. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  29. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #69 - Derek White
  32. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  35. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  36. #22 - Gian Buffomante

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Watkins Glen International today for the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at 5 pm ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications