NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The NASCAR national series will be back on the saddle at Martinsville Speedway this coming weekend after taking an Easter weekend off following the Bristol dirt race. Needless to say, the last weekend of March saw much commotion and chaos with rain and dirt flying all over the place. As a result, the races were postponed to days with sunshine on the forecast.
Joey Logano's composure behind the No. 22 wheels of his Team Penske's Ford Mustang saw him take the checkered flag, making him the first NASCAR Cup Series winner on a dirt track in 50 years. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series counterpart. He also drove his No. 19 to lead a whopping 10,000 laps in NASCAR Cup Series.
While the Truck Series returns only the week after this, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races will see the field fight it out at Martinsville Speedway over the weekend.
When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville?
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 7.30 p.m. EST. The race will be 500 laps and 263 miles.
Martin Truex Jr. won last year's spring race at Martinsville.
When is NASCAR qualifying at Martinsville?
After practice and qualifying for the March-end Bristol dirt race, neither will take place for the NASCAR race at Martinsville. NASCAR had its first qualifying for the Daytona 500 and is scheduled to host it only for a handful of other races this season owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
When is the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?
The Cook Out 250 is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EST. The race will be 250 laps and 131.5 miles. It will kick off the Dash 4 Cash challenge with the Xfinity Series vying for a chance to earn some extra cash.
TV schedule for NASCAR races at Martinsville?
The NASCAR Cup Series at 7.30 p.m. EST. on April 10 as well as the Xfinity Series race at 8 p.m. EST. on April 9, is scheduled on the FS1 network.
Race winners so far in the NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 500 - Michael McDowell
Daytona Road Course - Christopher Bell
Homestead - William Byron
Las Vegas - Kyle Larson
Phoenix - Martin Truex Jr.
Atlanta - Ryan Blaney
Bristol - Joey Logano
Race winners so far in the NASCAR Xfinity Series
Daytona - Austin Cindric
Daytona Road Course - Ty Gibbs
Homestead - Myatt Snider
Las Vegas - AJ Allmendinger
Phoenix - Austin Cindric
Atlanta - Justin Allgaier
NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Martinsville
00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet
1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford
7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford
53 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list at Martinsville
0 Jeffrey Earnhardt JD Motorsports Chevrolet
1 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet
02 Brett Moffitt Our Motorsports Chevrolet
2 Myatt Snider Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
03 Andy Lally Our Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Landon Cassill JD Motorsports Chevrolet
5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet
07 Joe Graf Jr SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Jeb Burton Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13 Matt Jaskol Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet
15 Colby Howard JD Motorsports Chevrolet
16 A J Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 JJ Yeley SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
18 Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
23 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Brandon Gdovic Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
31 Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
36 Alex Labbe DGM Racing Chevrolet
39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford
44 Tommy Joe Martins Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
47 Kyle Weatherman Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
52 Gray Gaulding Means Motorsports Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
61 David Starr Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
66 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management Toyota
68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
74 Bayley Currey Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
77 Ronnie Bassett Jr Bassett Racing Chevrolet
78 Jesse Little B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
90 George Gorham Jr DGM Racing Chevrolet
92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet
98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota