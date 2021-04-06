NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, start times, entry list

The NASCAR national series will be back on the saddle at Martinsville Speedway this coming weekend after taking an Easter weekend off following the Bristol dirt race. Needless to say, the last weekend of March saw much commotion and chaos with rain and dirt flying all over the place. As a result, the races were postponed to days with sunshine on the forecast.

Joey Logano's composure behind the No. 22 wheels of his Team Penske's Ford Mustang saw him take the checkered flag, making him the first NASCAR Cup Series winner on a dirt track in 50 years. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series counterpart. He also drove his No. 19 to lead a whopping 10,000 laps in NASCAR Cup Series.

While the Truck Series returns only the week after this, the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races will see the field fight it out at Martinsville Speedway over the weekend.

When is the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville?

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 7.30 p.m. EST. The race will be 500 laps and 263 miles.

Martin Truex Jr. won last year's spring race at Martinsville.

When is NASCAR qualifying at Martinsville?

After practice and qualifying for the March-end Bristol dirt race, neither will take place for the NASCAR race at Martinsville. NASCAR had its first qualifying for the Daytona 500 and is scheduled to host it only for a handful of other races this season owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

When is the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?

The Cook Out 250 is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EST. The race will be 250 laps and 131.5 miles. It will kick off the Dash 4 Cash challenge with the Xfinity Series vying for a chance to earn some extra cash.

TV schedule for NASCAR races at Martinsville?

The NASCAR Cup Series at 7.30 p.m. EST. on April 10 as well as the Xfinity Series race at 8 p.m. EST. on April 9, is scheduled on the FS1 network.

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500 - Michael McDowell

Daytona Road Course - Christopher Bell

Homestead - William Byron

Las Vegas - Kyle Larson

Phoenix - Martin Truex Jr.

Atlanta - Ryan Blaney

Bristol - Joey Logano

Race winners so far in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona - Austin Cindric

Daytona Road Course - Ty Gibbs

Homestead - Myatt Snider

Las Vegas - AJ Allmendinger

Phoenix - Austin Cindric

Atlanta - Justin Allgaier

NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Martinsville

00 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet

1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

2 Brad Keselowski Penske Racing Ford

3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford

7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Ryan Blaney Penske Racing Ford

14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15 James Davison Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford

18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22 Joey Logano Penske Racing Ford

23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford

37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

38 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports Ford

41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

42 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

43 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

51 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

52 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Ford

53 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

77 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list at Martinsville

0 Jeffrey Earnhardt JD Motorsports Chevrolet

1 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet

02 Brett Moffitt Our Motorsports Chevrolet

2 Myatt Snider Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

03 Andy Lally Our Motorsports Chevrolet

4 Landon Cassill JD Motorsports Chevrolet

5 Matt Mills B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Vargas JD Motorsports Chevrolet

07 Joe Graf Jr SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Jeb Burton Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13 Matt Jaskol Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet

15 Colby Howard JD Motorsports Chevrolet

16 A J Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 JJ Yeley SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

18 Daniel Hemric Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford

23 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Brandon Gdovic Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

31 Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

36 Alex Labbe DGM Racing Chevrolet

39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford

44 Tommy Joe Martins Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

47 Kyle Weatherman Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

48 Jade Buford Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

52 Gray Gaulding Means Motorsports Chevrolet

54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

61 David Starr Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

66 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management Toyota

68 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

74 Bayley Currey Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

77 Ronnie Bassett Jr Bassett Racing Chevrolet

78 Jesse Little B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

90 George Gorham Jr DGM Racing Chevrolet

92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet

98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

99 Stefan Parsons B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota