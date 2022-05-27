NASCAR VP details steps to avoid repeat of caution controversy from All-Star Race

NASCAR is looking for a solution to avoid a repeat of caution from last weeks’ All-Star Race.

In a recent appearance on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Elton Sawyer, NASCAR Vice President, spoke about the steps to avoid late caution.

He went on to say that he will put additional provisions in place this week to avoid caution at the end of the race. He later said that he wants fans to be assured of the next race and will ensure these things do not happen again.

Sawyer said:

“What happened on Sunday night with the late caution, that is on us. That is on the sanctioning body. We made the decision. We own it. We’re going to put additional provisionals in place this week where those things don’t happen.

"I want our fans to be assured that when we get into Charlotte (for this weekend’s races) we have addressed this. We’re going to make sure those things don’t happen again, and we’re going to be better for it.”

The caution happened just before Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line on Sunday’s All-Star Race. He lowered his window net as he thought he had captured the win, but he had to finish the race under green flag conditions.

Blaney hurried to put the window net in place before the race continued. Officials were satisfied with what he did and allowed him to stay on track. Eventually, he won the exhibition race in overtime.

“When you only do it once or twice a year that becomes more difficult” - NASCAR vice president

Further, Sawyer said in the conversation that Cup Series officials have had conversations about whether there should be special rules for the exhibition race or whether the rules should be the same for every Cup race.

The Vice President said:

“Those conversations have already started. We’ve had multiple conversations from the time we dropped the checkered flag on Sunday night to yesterday to even this morning.

"We’ll continue to have this dialogue. “I think we will go back and revisit that to make sure that we are basically in a position to execute the weekend at a high level. When you only do it once or twice a year that becomes more difficult.”

In every Cup race, if a leader takes the white flag to start the final lap, the next lap finishes the race - whether it is a caution flag or a checkered flag.

