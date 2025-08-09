NASCAR at Watkins Glen lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 18:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen (Source: Getty Images)

After the Iowa Corn 350, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The 24th race of the season will go live on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.

The Watkins Glen race will be contested on a 2.45-mile-long road course. Forty drivers will compete over 90 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Watkins Glen.

Who is on pole for Go Bowling at The Glen?

On Saturday, August 9, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 71.960s and a speed of 122.568 mph. It marked the 12th pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.

Blaney is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Watkins Glen race, and Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen will join him in the front row. SVG posted the second-best time of 71.993s and a speed of 122.512 mph.

The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch in the top five.

Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Christopher Bell, and William Byron complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Watkins Glen on X.

The defending series champion, Joey Logano, and the defending winner of the event will start 11th and 12th in the 40-car field on Sunday' Go Bowling at The Glen.

2025 Go Bowling at The Glen starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #71 - Michael McDowell
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #60 - Ryan Preece
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #7 - Justin Haley
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #5 - Kyle Larson
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley
  40. #66 - Josh Bilicki

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen on USA Network.

