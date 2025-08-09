NASCAR at Watkins Glen lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen

After the Iowa Corn 350, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York, for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The 24th race of the season will go live on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 10.The Watkins Glen race will be contested on a 2.45-mile-long road course. Forty drivers will compete over 90 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Watkins Glen.Who is on pole for Go Bowling at The Glen?On Saturday, August 9, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 71.960s and a speed of 122.568 mph. It marked the 12th pole of Briscoe’s career in the series.Blaney is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Watkins Glen race, and Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen will join him in the front row. SVG posted the second-best time of 71.993s and a speed of 122.512 mph.The pair will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch in the top five.Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Christopher Bell, and William Byron complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Watkins Glen on X.The defending series champion, Joey Logano, and the defending winner of the event will start 11th and 12th in the 40-car field on Sunday' Go Bowling at The Glen.2025 Go Bowling at The Glen starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Watkins Glen International:#12 - Ryan Blaney#88 - Shane van Gisbergen#19 - Chase Briscoe#1 - Ross Chastain#8 - Kyle Busch#71 - Michael McDowell#48 - Alex Bowman#77 - Carson Hocevar#20 - Christopher Bell#24 - William Byron#22 - Joey Logano#17 - Chris Buescher#2 - Austin Cindric#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#6 - Brad Keselowski#60 - Ryan Preece#16 - AJ Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suarez#9 - Chase Elliott#45 - Tyler Reddick#11 - Denny Hamlin#7 - Justin Haley#21 - Josh Berry#87 - Connor Zilisch#3 - Austin Dillon#5 - Kyle Larson#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#41 - Cole Custer#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#51 - Cody Ware#78 - Katherine Legge#44 - JJ Yeley#66 - Josh BilickiFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen on USA Network.