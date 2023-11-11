The 2023 NASCAR season produced some of the most exhilarating racing in recent memory, with several races coming down to thrilling photo finishes decided by mere inches.

While victory brought elation for some, it brought only heartbreak for others. Let's recap some of the most dramatic endings that had fans on the edge of their seats.

#1. Buescher vs. Keselowski, Blaney vs. Harvick

At NASCAR's top level, the Cup Series, two races stand out for their ultra-close conclusions. The Daytona 500 set the tone, as Chris Buescher nipped Brad Keselowski by a mere 0.098 seconds to give Buescher back-to-back wins and Keselowski's new team, RFK Racing, a 1-2 finish.

Even more incredible was Talladega's fall race, where Ryan Blaney denied Kevin Harvick his elusive final win by an impossibly tight 0.012 seconds. However, the post-race inspection subsequently disqualified Harvick, robbing him of even a runner-up finish.

#2. Allgaier vs. Creed, Burton vs. Creed

The Xfinity Series may have boasted the most edge-of-the-seat finishes, living up to its billing as NASCAR's 'minor league' with wild, unpredictable action. The series' two restrictor plate races at Daytona and Talladega finished 1-2 on the list, with Daytona's particularly astonishing.

Justin Allgaier stole the win from Sheldon Creed by just 0.005 seconds, or roughly two inches, in a four-wide sprint to the checkered flag. Earlier at Talladega, Creed again finished an excruciating second, this time to Jeb Burton by 0.113 seconds.

#3. Custer vs. Allgaier, Moffitt vs. Rhodes

Road courses also delivered their share of door-to-door duels. At Portland, Cole Custer somehow emerged victorious after the leaders all overshot the first turn during an overtime restart. Custer held off Justin Allgaier's last-lap rally by 0.142 seconds in a stunning swing of fortunes.

And the Truck Series featured a dramatic first road course win as Brett Moffitt snapped a three-year drought by passing Ben Rhodes with two corners left at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

#4. Larson vs. Bell

Short tracks saw their fair share of frantic finishes as well. The Cup Series' tightest short track finish came at Martinsville, where Kyle Larson denied Christopher Bell a spot in the Championship 4 by a mere 0.082 seconds.

It was a heartbreaker for Bell, who would rebound to win the very next week at Homestead to clinch his shot at the title.

Can you think of any other such finishes? Have your say in the comments section below!