  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Würth 400
  • NASCAR Würth 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Texas Motor Speedway in 2025?

NASCAR Würth 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Texas Motor Speedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:01 GMT
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas (Source: Getty Images)

After the Jack Link’s 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the 2025 Würth 400.

Ad

The season’s 11th race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Texas Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (May 4) 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

The Würth 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Texas Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Live action of the 2025 Texas race will be broadcast live on FS1 and PRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Würth 400 2025?

All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ad
“Texas purses include payouts all positions and contingency awards and postseason award contributions and for Cup, all charter associated payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

Würth 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Texas Motor Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Würth 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Würth 400 winner at Texas will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Ad

Explore the 2025 Texas Spring NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 3) before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime.

Ad

List of Texas Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the Texas NASCAR Cup Series race winners:

  1. 2005 - Carl Edwards
  2. 2006 - Tony Stewart
  3. 2007 - Jimmie Johnson
  4. 2008 - Carl Edwards
  5. 2009 - Kurt Busch
  6. 2010 - Denny Hamlin
  7. 2011 - Tony Stewart
  8. 2012 - Jimmie Johnson
  9. 2013 - Jimmie Johnson
  10. 2014 - Jimmie Johnson
  11. 2015 - Jimmie Johnson
  12. 2016 - Carl Edwards
  13. 2017 - Kevin Harvick
  14. 2018 - Kevin Harvick
  15. 2019 - Kevin Harvick
  16. 2020 - Kyle Busch
  17. 2021 - Kyle Larson
  18. 2022 - Tyler Reddick
  19. 2023 - William Byron
  20. 2024 - Chase Elliott
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications