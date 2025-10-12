NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The part-time Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 11) Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Allgaier took the lead with nine laps remaining and held off the rookie Connor Zilisch to take the checkered flag.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the runner-up finish, Zilisch gained 53 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 3124 points. Playoff driver Jesse Love finished P6 and gained 48 points. He moved to third place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 3062 points. He is 20 points above the elimination line.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished third and gained 48 points. He stands second in the points table with 3086 points.Brandon Jones, who started on the second row, had a great run, finishing in 13th place and gaining 24 points, which moved him to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3042 points. He is eight points behind the elimination line.Jesse Love stands third, followed by Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Focused Health 302 at Las VegasBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 30th race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 3124Justin Allgaier - 3086Jesse Love - 3062Sam Mayer - 3050Brandon Jones - 3042Sheldon Creed - 3029Carson Kvapil - 3028Sammy Smith - 3026Taylor Gray - 2131Nick Sanchez - 2125Austin Hill - 2117Harrison Burton - 2083Christian Eckes - 702Jeb Burton - 666Ryan Sieg - 665Dean Thompson - 630William Sawalich - 628Daniel Dye - 577Brennan Poole - 570Aric Almirola - 539Jeremy Clements - 493Matt DiBenedetto - 435Parker Retzlaff - 431Anthony Alfredo - 431Josh Williams - 430Kyle Sieg - 400Blaine Perkins - 392Ryan Ellis - 378Josh Bilicki - 256Garrett Smithley - 209Leland Honeyman Jr. - 200Austin Green - 199Corey Day - 190Kris Wright - 177Joey Gase - 161Mason Massey - 129Thomas Annunziata - 113Alex Labbe - 97Mason Maggio - 92Nick Leitz - 89Justin Bonsignore - 82Brenden Queen - 50Brad Perez - 50Caesar Bacarella - 40Ryan Truex – 39Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.