NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Focused Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The part-time Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 11) Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Allgaier took the lead with nine laps remaining and held off the rookie Connor Zilisch to take the checkered flag.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the runner-up finish, Zilisch gained 53 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 3124 points. Playoff driver Jesse Love finished P6 and gained 48 points. He moved to third place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 3062 points. He is 20 points above the elimination line.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished third and gained 48 points. He stands second in the points table with 3086 points.

Brandon Jones, who started on the second row, had a great run, finishing in 13th place and gaining 24 points, which moved him to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3042 points. He is eight points behind the elimination line.

Jesse Love stands third, followed by Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 30th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 3124
  2. Justin Allgaier - 3086
  3. Jesse Love - 3062
  4. Sam Mayer - 3050
  5. Brandon Jones - 3042
  6. Sheldon Creed - 3029
  7. Carson Kvapil - 3028
  8. Sammy Smith - 3026
  9. Taylor Gray - 2131
  10. Nick Sanchez - 2125
  11. Austin Hill - 2117
  12. Harrison Burton - 2083
  13. Christian Eckes - 702
  14. Jeb Burton - 666
  15. Ryan Sieg - 665
  16. Dean Thompson - 630
  17. William Sawalich - 628
  18. Daniel Dye - 577
  19. Brennan Poole - 570
  20. Aric Almirola - 539
  21. Jeremy Clements - 493
  22. Matt DiBenedetto - 435
  23. Parker Retzlaff - 431
  24. Anthony Alfredo - 431
  25. Josh Williams - 430
  26. Kyle Sieg - 400
  27. Blaine Perkins - 392
  28. Ryan Ellis - 378
  29. Josh Bilicki - 256
  30. Garrett Smithley - 209
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 200
  32. Austin Green - 199
  33. Corey Day - 190
  34. Kris Wright - 177
  35. Joey Gase - 161
  36. Mason Massey - 129
  37. Thomas Annunziata - 113
  38. Alex Labbe - 97
  39. Mason Maggio - 92
  40. Nick Leitz - 89
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 82
  42. Brenden Queen - 50
  43. Brad Perez - 50
  44. Caesar Bacarella - 40
  45. Ryan Truex – 39

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Edited by Yash Soni
