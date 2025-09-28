NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (September 27) Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones took the lead during the final 38-lap green-flag run and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the win, Jones locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 59 points. He moved to the fourth position in the Xfinity Series points table with 2098 points. Rookie Connor Zilisch, who finished runner-up, gained 49 points and maintained the top position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2165 points.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 13th and gained 44 points. He stands second in the points table with 2128 points.

Taylor Gray, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P6 and gained 42 points, moving to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2076 points.

Mayer stands third, followed by Brandon Jones, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, and Austin Hill to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 28th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 2165
  2. Justin Allgaier - 2128
  3. Sam Mayer – 2103
  4. Brandon Jones - 2098
  5. Taylor Gray - 2076
  6. Sheldon Creed - 2072
  7. Carson Kvapil - 2069
  8. Jesse Love - 2065
  9. Nick Sanchez - 2060
  10. Austin Hill - 2058
  11. Harrison Burton - 2057
  12. Sammy Smith - 2051
  13. Christian Eckes - 648
  14. Jeb Burton - 624
  15. Dean Thompson - 619
  16. Ryan Sieg - 606
  17. William Sawalich - 573
  18. Daniel Dye - 556
  19. Brennan Poole - 552
  20. Jeremy Clements - 482
  21. Aric Almirola - 453
  22. Josh Williams - 415
  23. Matt DiBenedetto - 412
  24. Anthony Alfredo - 404
  25. Parker Retzlaff - 403
  26. Kyle Sieg - 380
  27. Blaine Perkins - 374
  28. Ryan Ellis - 357
  29. Josh Bilicki - 237
  30. Garrett Smithley - 204
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 189
  32. Kris Wright - 177
  33. Joey Gase - 159
  34. Austin Green - 158
  35. Corey Day - 140
  36. Mason Massey - 128
  37. Thomas Annunziata - 112
  38. Mason Maggio - 88
  39. Alex Labbe - 86
  40. Nick Leitz - 86
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 82
  42. Brenden Queen - 50
  43. Brad Perez - 50
  44. Rajah Caruth - 42
  45. Caesar Bacarella - 40

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Edited by Yash Soni
