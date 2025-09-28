NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (September 27) Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones took the lead during the final 38-lap green-flag run and then stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the win, Jones locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 59 points. He moved to the fourth position in the Xfinity Series points table with 2098 points. Rookie Connor Zilisch, who finished runner-up, gained 49 points and maintained the top position in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 2165 points.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 13th and gained 44 points. He stands second in the points table with 2128 points.Taylor Gray, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P6 and gained 42 points, moving to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2076 points.Mayer stands third, followed by Brandon Jones, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed, Carson Kvapil, Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, and Austin Hill to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 28th race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 2165Justin Allgaier - 2128Sam Mayer – 2103Brandon Jones - 2098Taylor Gray - 2076Sheldon Creed - 2072Carson Kvapil - 2069Jesse Love - 2065Nick Sanchez - 2060Austin Hill - 2058Harrison Burton - 2057Sammy Smith - 2051Christian Eckes - 648Jeb Burton - 624Dean Thompson - 619Ryan Sieg - 606William Sawalich - 573Daniel Dye - 556Brennan Poole - 552Jeremy Clements - 482Aric Almirola - 453Josh Williams - 415Matt DiBenedetto - 412Anthony Alfredo - 404Parker Retzlaff - 403Kyle Sieg - 380Blaine Perkins - 374Ryan Ellis - 357Josh Bilicki - 237Garrett Smithley - 204Leland Honeyman Jr. - 189Kris Wright - 177Joey Gase - 159Austin Green - 158Corey Day - 140Mason Massey - 128Thomas Annunziata - 112Mason Maggio - 88Alex Labbe - 86Nick Leitz - 86Justin Bonsignore - 82Brenden Queen - 50Brad Perez - 50Rajah Caruth - 42Caesar Bacarella - 40Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.