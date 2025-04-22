NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham.

The Ag-Pro 300, the season’s 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 26, at Talladega Superspeedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 113 laps on the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. It will be the 34th annual Ag-Pro 300, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

Forty-one NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Aric Almirola, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jake Garcia, Katherine Legge, Greg Van Alst, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase, Mason Maggio, Austin Green, and Jesse Iwuji.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Jesse Love won last year’s Ag-Pro 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 30 minutes, and 42 seconds. Love will look to take back-to-back Talladega Xfinity Spring victories.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 41 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Jake Garcia #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #66 - Mason Maggio #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #87 - Austin Green #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Jesse Iwuji #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 26.

