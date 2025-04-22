NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:36 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham.

The Ag-Pro 300, the season’s 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 26, at Talladega Superspeedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 113 laps on the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. It will be the 34th annual Ag-Pro 300, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

Forty-one NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Talladega Superspeedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Aric Almirola, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jake Garcia, Katherine Legge, Greg Van Alst, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase, Mason Maggio, Austin Green, and Jesse Iwuji.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Jesse Love won last year’s Ag-Pro 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 30 minutes, and 42 seconds. Love will look to take back-to-back Talladega Xfinity Spring victories.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 41 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #29 - Jake Garcia
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Katherine Legge
  25. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #66 - Mason Maggio
  36. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #87 - Austin Green
  39. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  40. #91 - Jesse Iwuji
  41. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 11th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 26.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

