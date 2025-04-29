NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, the season’s 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 3, at Texas Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It will be the 21st annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Texas Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Corey Day, Riley Herbst, Katherine Legge, Joey Gase, Mason Maggio, Dawson Cram, Josh Bilicki, and CJ McLaughlin.

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 53 seconds. Mayer will look to take back-to-back Texas Xfinity victories.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Riley Herbst #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Joey Gase #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Jesse Iwuji #92 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

