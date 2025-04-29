NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, the season’s 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 3, at Texas Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It will be the 21st annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Texas Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Corey Day, Riley Herbst, Katherine Legge, Joey Gase, Mason Maggio, Dawson Cram, Josh Bilicki, and CJ McLaughlin.

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won last year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 53 seconds. Mayer will look to take back-to-back Texas Xfinity victories.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Riley Herbst
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Katherine Legge
  24. #35 - Joey Gase
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - Jesse Iwuji
  39. #92 - CJ McLaughlin
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 12th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

