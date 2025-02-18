NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the chaotic United Rentals 300.

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 is the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 22) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 34th annual Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered this week in Atlanta. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Aric Almirola, Joey Gase, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Carson Ware, and CJ McLaughlin.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250. He won last year in one hour, 55 minutes, and 16 seconds and will look to clinch a third consecutive win at the Xfinity Atlanta Spring race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Carson Ware #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s second NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from Feb. 21 to 22.

