NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2025 15:16 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the chaotic United Rentals 300.

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 is the second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 22) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 163 laps on the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 34th annual Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

A total of 38 Xfinity Series entries have entered this week in Atlanta. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Aric Almirola, Joey Gase, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Carson Ware, and CJ McLaughlin.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250. He won last year in one hour, 55 minutes, and 16 seconds and will look to clinch a third consecutive win at the Xfinity Atlanta Spring race.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #35 - Joey Gase
  23. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  24. #41 - Sam Mayer
  25. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  26. #44 - Brennan Poole
  27. #45 - Mason Massey
  28. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  29. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  30. #53 - Mason Maggio
  31. #54 - Taylor Gray
  32. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  33. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  34. #74 - Carson Ware
  35. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  36. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #92 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s second NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from Feb. 21 to 22.

Edited by Yash Soni
