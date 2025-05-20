NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas.

Ad

The BetMGM 300, the season’s 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It will be the 44th annual BetMGM 300 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, there are forty entries for 38 spots this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Katherine Legge, Carson Ware, Brad Perez, and CJ McLaughlin.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s BetMGM 300, finishing with a total time of two hours, 36 minutes, and 27 seconds. However, Elliott has not entered for this year’s event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Ad

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - William Byron #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Carson Ware #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.