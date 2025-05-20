NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 20, 2025 17:20 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend after the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas.

The BetMGM 300, the season’s 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. It will be the 44th annual BetMGM 300 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Notably, there are forty entries for 38 spots this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Katherine Legge, Carson Ware, Brad Perez, and CJ McLaughlin.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s BetMGM 300, finishing with a total time of two hours, 36 minutes, and 27 seconds. However, Elliott has not entered for this year’s event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  7. #5 - Kris Wright
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - William Byron
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Katherine Legge
  25. #35 - Carson Ware
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Brad Perez
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #74 - Dawson Cram
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

