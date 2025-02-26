NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

Focused Health 250 is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, March 1, at Circuit of the Americas. It is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 65 laps on the 2.356-mile-long road course. It will be the fifth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Focused Health 250.

Forty-one Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at COTA. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Alex Labbe, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, Corey Heim, Austin Green, Baltazar Lequizamon, Brad Perez, and Preston Pardus.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Focused Health 250. He won last year in two hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Alex Labbe #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Ross Chastain #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Carson Hocevar #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - William Byron #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Riley Herbst #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s third NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from February 28 to March 1.

