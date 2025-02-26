NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 26, 2025 13:19 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend after the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

Ad

Focused Health 250 is the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday, March 1, at Circuit of the Americas. It is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 65 laps on the 2.356-mile-long road course. It will be the fifth annual Focused Health 250 hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Focused Health 250.

Forty-one Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at COTA. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Alex Labbe, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Riley Herbst, Corey Heim, Austin Green, Baltazar Lequizamon, Brad Perez, and Preston Pardus.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Focused Health 250. He won last year in two hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Carson Hocevar
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - William Byron
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Riley Herbst
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Corey Heim
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #26 - Dean Thompson
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #32 - Austin Green
  26. #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #41 - Sam Mayer
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #45 - Brad Perez
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #50 - Preston Pardus
  34. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  35. #53 - TBA
  36. #54 - Taylor Gray
  37. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  38. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  39. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  40. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  41. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s third NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from February 28 to March 1.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी