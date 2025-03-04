NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:47 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend after the Focused Health 250.

Ad

GOVX 200, the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, will be held on Saturday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval. It will be the 21st annual GOVX 200 hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's GOVX 200.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Phoenix Raceway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Aric Almirola, NASCAR Cup Series regular Alex Bowman, Austin Hill, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Joey Gase, Jesse Love, and Josh Bilicki.

Ad
Ad

NASCAR Truck Series regular driver Chandler Smith is the defending winner of the GOVX 200. He won in two hours, 12 minutes, and 57 seconds last year. However, he is not entered for this year’s event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #5 - Kris Wright
  6. #07 - Nick Leitz
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  13. #17 - Alex Bowman (i)
  14. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Brad Perez
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - TBA
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 7 to March 8.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी