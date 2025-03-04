NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend after the Focused Health 250.

GOVX 200, the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, will be held on Saturday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway. It is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval. It will be the 21st annual GOVX 200 hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's GOVX 200.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Phoenix Raceway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Aric Almirola, NASCAR Cup Series regular Alex Bowman, Austin Hill, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Joey Gase, Jesse Love, and Josh Bilicki.

NASCAR Truck Series regular driver Chandler Smith is the defending winner of the GOVX 200. He won in two hours, 12 minutes, and 57 seconds last year. However, he is not entered for this year’s event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Carson Kvapil (R) #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #07 - Nick Leitz #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye (R) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes (R) #17 - Alex Bowman (i) #18 - William Sawalich (R) #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray (R) #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - TBA #88 - Connor Zilisch (R) #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 7 to March 8.

