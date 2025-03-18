NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after The LiUNA! at Vegas.

Hard Rock Bet 300, the season's sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 31st annual Hard Rock Bet 300 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Hard Rock Bet 300.

Thirty-nine Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Alex Labbe, Kyle Larson, Justin Bonsignore, Corey Heim, Brad Perez, Mason Maggio, Dawson Cram, and Myatt Snider.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the Hard Rock Bet 300. He won in two hours, 20 minutes, and 23 seconds last year. Hill will look to win back-to-back Homestead wins this week.

Joe Nemechek is the most successful driver at the Homestead-Miami race with three wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Kyle Larson
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Corey Heim
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #35 - TBA
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Brad Perez
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Mason Maggio
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - Myatt Snider
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 22.

