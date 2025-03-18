NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Homestead, Florida, this weekend after The LiUNA! at Vegas.

Hard Rock Bet 300, the season's sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile-long track. It will be the 31st annual Hard Rock Bet 300 hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's Hard Rock Bet 300.

Thirty-nine Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Alex Labbe, Kyle Larson, Justin Bonsignore, Corey Heim, Brad Perez, Mason Maggio, Dawson Cram, and Myatt Snider.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the Hard Rock Bet 300. He won in two hours, 20 minutes, and 23 seconds last year. Hill will look to win back-to-back Homestead wins this week.

Joe Nemechek is the most successful driver at the Homestead-Miami race with three wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Alex Labbe #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Myatt Snider #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 22.

