NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 16, 2025 14:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Rockingham, North Carolina, this weekend after the SciAps 300 at Bristol.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, the season’s 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 19, at Rockingham Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 24th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, hosted by Rockingham Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Rockingham Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Justin Bonsignore, Katherine Legge, Kasey Kahne, Greg Van Alst, Vicente Salas, Joey Gase Motorsports, Thomas Annunziata, Dawson Cram, Austin Green, and Josh Bilicki.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Mark Martin is the most successful driver of the Xfinity Series Rockingham with 11 wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Rockingham Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Katherine Legge
  23. #33 - Kasey Kahne
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Vicente Salas
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - TBA
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #74 - Dawson Cram
  37. #87 - Austin Green
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 19.

