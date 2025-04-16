NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Rockingham, North Carolina, this weekend after the SciAps 300 at Bristol.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, the season’s 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 19, at Rockingham Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. It will be the 24th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, hosted by Rockingham Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

Forty NASCAR Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Rockingham Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Justin Bonsignore, Katherine Legge, Kasey Kahne, Greg Van Alst, Vicente Salas, Joey Gase Motorsports, Thomas Annunziata, Dawson Cram, Austin Green, and Josh Bilicki.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Mark Martin is the most successful driver of the Xfinity Series Rockingham with 11 wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Rockingham Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #33 - Kasey Kahne #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Vicente Salas #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #87 - Austin Green #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 19.

