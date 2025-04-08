NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Food City 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington.

Ad

The SciAps 300, the season’s ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 12, at Bristol Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 300 laps on the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track. It will be the 39th annual SciAps 300 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s SciAps 300.

Ad

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Kyle Larson, Justin Bonsignore, Corey Heim, Greg Van Alst, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Tyler Tomassi, and Thomas Annunziata.

Cole Custer is the driver who won last year’s Bristol fall race. He won in two hours, 00 minutes, and 55 seconds last year. Custer, who has been moved to Cup Series full-time has not entered for this year’s event at Bristol.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Kyle Larson
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Corey Heim
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Mason Maggio
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #66 - Tyler Tomassi
  35. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #74 - Dawson Cram
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 12.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी