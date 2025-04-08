NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington.

The SciAps 300, the season’s ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 12, at Bristol Motor Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 300 laps on the 0.533-mile short concrete oval track. It will be the 39th annual SciAps 300 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s SciAps 300.

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Kyle Larson, Justin Bonsignore, Corey Heim, Greg Van Alst, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Tyler Tomassi, and Thomas Annunziata.

Cole Custer is the driver who won last year’s Bristol fall race. He won in two hours, 00 minutes, and 55 seconds last year. Custer, who has been moved to Cup Series full-time has not entered for this year’s event at Bristol.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #66 - Tyler Tomassi #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 12.

