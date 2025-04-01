  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:34 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darllington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the season’s eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 5, at Darlington Raceway. It's scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.33-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track. It will be the 43rd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 hosted by Darlington Raceway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Darlington Raceway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Greg Van Alst, Mason Massey, Leland Honeyman, and Josh Bilicki.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. He won in one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds last year. Allgaier will look to secure back-to-back Darlington wins this week.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - Chase Elliott
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Christopher Bell
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Austin Green
  25. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Mason Massey
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - TBA
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #74 - Dawson Cram
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 5.

Edited by Yash Soni
