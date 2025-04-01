NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville.

Ad

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the season’s eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, April 5, at Darlington Raceway. It's scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 147 laps on the 1.33-mile-long, egg-shaped oval track. It will be the 43rd annual Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 hosted by Darlington Raceway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Darlington Raceway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Greg Van Alst, Mason Massey, Leland Honeyman, and Josh Bilicki.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. He won in one hour, 48 minutes, and 58 seconds last year. Allgaier will look to secure back-to-back Darlington wins this week.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Darlington Raceway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Ross Chastain #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Chase Elliott #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Christopher Bell #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback