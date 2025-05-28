NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 28, 2025 13:57 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, this weekend after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte.

The Tennessee Lottery 250, the season’s 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 31, at Nashville Superspeedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 188 laps on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the fifth annual Tennessee Lottery 250 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Notably, there are 40 entries for 38 spots at Nashville Superspeedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain, Logan Bearden, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Katherine Legge, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Thomas Annunziata, and Myatt Snider.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Tennessee Lottery 250, finishing with a total time of one hour, 57 minutes, and 36 seconds. However, Nemechek has not entered for this year’s event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Logan Bearden
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - Corey Day
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #26 - Dean Thompson
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #32 - Katherine Legge
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #41 - Sam Mayer
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #45 - Brad Perez
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Mason Maggio
  35. #54 - Taylor Gray
  36. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Myatt Snider
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

