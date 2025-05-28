NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, this weekend after the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte.

Ad

The Tennessee Lottery 250, the season’s 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, May 31, at Nashville Superspeedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 188 laps on the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the fifth annual Tennessee Lottery 250 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers participating in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, there are 40 entries for 38 spots at Nashville Superspeedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Nick Leitz, Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain, Logan Bearden, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Katherine Legge, Mason Massey, Mason Maggio, Thomas Annunziata, and Myatt Snider.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Tennessee Lottery 250, finishing with a total time of one hour, 57 minutes, and 36 seconds. However, Nemechek has not entered for this year’s event.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Ross Chastain #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Logan Bearden #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Myatt Snider #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.