NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the GOVX 200 at Phoenix.

The LiUNA!, the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, will be held on Saturday, March 15, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. It will be the 29th annual The LiUNA! hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's The LiUNA!.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, Mason Massey, Joey Gase, and Leland Honeyman Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of The LiUNA!. He won in two hours, 11 minutes, and 15 seconds last year. However, Nemechek has not entered for this year’s event.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin is the most successful driver at the Las Vegas Xfinity Spring race, with four wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series THE LIUNA! at Las Vegas full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - TBA #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 14 to March 15.

