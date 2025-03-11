NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 11, 2025 15:01 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series-Ambetter Health 302 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend after the GOVX 200 at Phoenix.

The LiUNA!, the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, will be held on Saturday, March 15, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. It will be the 29th annual The LiUNA! hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday's The LiUNA!.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, Mason Massey, Joey Gase, and Leland Honeyman Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of The LiUNA!. He won in two hours, 11 minutes, and 15 seconds last year. However, Nemechek has not entered for this year’s event.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin is the most successful driver at the Las Vegas Xfinity Spring race, with four wins.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series THE LIUNA! at Las Vegas full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Austin Green
  23. #35 - TBA
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Mason Massey
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - TBA
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - TBA
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 14 to March 15.

Edited by Yash Soni
