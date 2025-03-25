NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville, Virginia, this weekend after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami.

US Marine Corps 250, the season’s seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, March 29, at Martinsville Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526-mile oval track. It will be the fifth annual US Marine Corps 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s US Marine Corps 250.

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Martinsville Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Corey Day, Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, Patrick Staropoli, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Mason Maggio, Tyler Tomassi, Thomas Annunziata and Myatt Snider.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the US Marine Corps 250. He won in two hours, seven minutes and 48 seconds last year. Almirola will look to secure back-to-back Martinsville wins this week.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Martinsville Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Carson Ware #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Patrick Staropoli #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #66 - Tyler Tomassi #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Myatt Snider #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 29.

