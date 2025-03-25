NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2025 19:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville, Virginia, this weekend after Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

US Marine Corps 250, the season’s seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will be held on Saturday, March 29, at Martinsville Speedway. It's scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET and broadcast on CW and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saturday’s event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.526-mile oval track. It will be the fifth annual US Marine Corps 250 hosted by Martinsville Speedway in series history.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared on X the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s US Marine Corps 250.

Ad

Forty Xfinity Series entries have entered for 38 spots this week at Martinsville Speedway. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Corey Day, Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Aric Almirola, Patrick Staropoli, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Mason Maggio, Tyler Tomassi, Thomas Annunziata and Myatt Snider.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the US Marine Corps 250. He won in two hours, seven minutes and 48 seconds last year. Almirola will look to secure back-to-back Martinsville wins this week.

Ad

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville full entry list

Here's a list of the 40 Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Carson Ware
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Brad Perez
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Mason Maggio
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #66 - Tyler Tomassi
  35. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #74 - Dawson Cram
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Myatt Snider
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
Ad

Watch every event of the season’s seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend live on CW from March 29.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी