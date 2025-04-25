NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Ag-Pro 300 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at Talladega Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue will also host the Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty-one drivers have entered 38 spots for the 34th annual Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the favorite, per the odds table, at +275 odds to win this year’s Ag-Pro 300, according to BetMGM.

Hill’s teammate and the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race. Love won the thrilling race last year.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +1200, Aric Almirola at +1200, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1400, rookie Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Carson Kvapil at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Ag-Pro 300.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith and Kaulig Racing driver Christian Eckes have tied for the sixth-highest odds at +2000 each to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Talladega Superspeedway:

Austin Hill: +275 Jesse Love: +700 Sheldon Creed: +1200 Aric Almirola: +1200 Justin Allgaier: +1400 Connor Zilisch: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1800 Sam Mayer: +2000 Sammy Smith: +2000 Christian Eckes: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2500 Nick Sanchez: +2500 William Sawalich: +3000 Harrison Burton: +3000 Parker Retzlaff: +4000 Jeb Burton: +4000 Anthony Alfredo: +4000 Josh Williams: +4000 Daniel Dye: +4000 Dean Thompson: +5000 Jeremy Clements: +5000 Matt DiBenedetto: +5000 Jake Garcia: +6000 Brennan Poole: +6000 Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000 Kyle Sieg: +10000 Blaine Perkins: +10000 Austin Green: +10000 Kris Wright: +15000 Joey Gase: +20000 Ryan Ellis: +20000 Jesse Iwuji: +20000 Leland Honeyman: +20000 Caesar Bacarella: +20000 Greg Van Alst: +20000 Patrick Emerling: +20000 Garrett Smithley: +20000 Katherine Legge: +20000 Mason Maggio: +20000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Talladega Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

