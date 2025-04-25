NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

The Ag-Pro 300 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at Talladega Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.
The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.
The venue will also host the Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty-one drivers have entered 38 spots for the 34th annual Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the favorite, per the odds table, at +275 odds to win this year’s Ag-Pro 300, according to BetMGM.
Hill’s teammate and the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race. Love won the thrilling race last year.
They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +1200, Aric Almirola at +1200, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1400, rookie Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Carson Kvapil at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Ag-Pro 300.
JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith and Kaulig Racing driver Christian Eckes have tied for the sixth-highest odds at +2000 each to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Talladega Superspeedway:
- Austin Hill: +275
- Jesse Love: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +1200
- Aric Almirola: +1200
- Justin Allgaier: +1400
- Connor Zilisch: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1800
- Sam Mayer: +2000
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Nick Sanchez: +2500
- William Sawalich: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +3000
- Parker Retzlaff: +4000
- Jeb Burton: +4000
- Anthony Alfredo: +4000
- Josh Williams: +4000
- Daniel Dye: +4000
- Dean Thompson: +5000
- Jeremy Clements: +5000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +5000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Brennan Poole: +6000
- Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000
- Kyle Sieg: +10000
- Blaine Perkins: +10000
- Austin Green: +10000
- Kris Wright: +15000
- Joey Gase: +20000
- Ryan Ellis: +20000
- Jesse Iwuji: +20000
- Leland Honeyman: +20000
- Caesar Bacarella: +20000
- Greg Van Alst: +20000
- Patrick Emerling: +20000
- Garrett Smithley: +20000
- Katherine Legge: +20000
- Mason Maggio: +20000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Talladega Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.