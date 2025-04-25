NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2025 15:21 GMT
NASCAR: Sparks Energy 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladage (Source: Imagn)

The Ag-Pro 300 marks the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at Talladega Superspeedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway has 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The venue will also host the Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty-one drivers have entered 38 spots for the 34th annual Ag-Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Heading to the Talladega Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the favorite, per the odds table, at +275 odds to win this year’s Ag-Pro 300, according to BetMGM.

Hill’s teammate and the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, has the second-highest odds at +700 to win this weekend’s race. Love won the thrilling race last year.

They are followed by Sheldon Creed at +1200, Aric Almirola at +1200, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1400, rookie Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Carson Kvapil at +1800 in the top five highest odds to win the Ag-Pro 300.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith and Kaulig Racing driver Christian Eckes have tied for the sixth-highest odds at +2000 each to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Austin Hill: +275
  2. Jesse Love: +700
  3. Sheldon Creed: +1200
  4. Aric Almirola: +1200
  5. Justin Allgaier: +1400
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1400
  7. Carson Kvapil: +1800
  8. Sam Mayer: +2000
  9. Sammy Smith: +2000
  10. Christian Eckes: +2000
  11. Taylor Gray: +2000
  12. Ryan Sieg: +2000
  13. Brandon Jones: +2500
  14. Nick Sanchez: +2500
  15. William Sawalich: +3000
  16. Harrison Burton: +3000
  17. Parker Retzlaff: +4000
  18. Jeb Burton: +4000
  19. Anthony Alfredo: +4000
  20. Josh Williams: +4000
  21. Daniel Dye: +4000
  22. Dean Thompson: +5000
  23. Jeremy Clements: +5000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +5000
  25. Jake Garcia: +6000
  26. Brennan Poole: +6000
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +10000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +10000
  30. Austin Green: +10000
  31. Kris Wright: +15000
  32. Joey Gase: +20000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +20000
  34. Jesse Iwuji: +20000
  35. Leland Honeyman: +20000
  36. Caesar Bacarella: +20000
  37. Greg Van Alst: +20000
  38. Patrick Emerling: +20000
  39. Garrett Smithley: +20000
  40. Katherine Legge: +20000
  41. Mason Maggio: +20000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Talladega Superspeedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
