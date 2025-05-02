NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at Texas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, according to BetMGM.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Samy Mayer has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this weekend’s race. Mayer is the defending winner of the event.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +800, Jesse Love at +800, Sheldon Creed at +900, Riley Herbst at +900, Brandon Jones at +900, and Sammy Smith at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Justin Allgaier: +200 Sam Mayer: +300 Austin Hill: +800 Jesse Love: +800 Sheldon Creed: +900 Riley Herbst: +900 Brandon Jones: +900 Sammy Smith: +1000 Connor Zilisch: +1300 Ryan Sieg: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1500 Taylor Gray: +2500 Christian Eckes: +3000 Harrison Burton: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Corey Day: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 William Sawalich: +15000 Dean Thompson: +15000 Josh Williams: +15000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Kyle Sieg: +25000 Brennan Poole: +25000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Kris Wright: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +75000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 C.J. McLaughlin: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Joey Gase: +200000 Mason Maggio: +200000 Katherine Legge: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

