NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at Texas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.
The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, according to BetMGM.
Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Samy Mayer has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this weekend’s race. Mayer is the defending winner of the event.
They are followed by Austin Hill at +800, Jesse Love at +800, Sheldon Creed at +900, Riley Herbst at +900, Brandon Jones at +900, and Sammy Smith at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.
Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway:
- Justin Allgaier: +200
- Sam Mayer: +300
- Austin Hill: +800
- Jesse Love: +800
- Sheldon Creed: +900
- Riley Herbst: +900
- Brandon Jones: +900
- Sammy Smith: +1000
- Connor Zilisch: +1300
- Ryan Sieg: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1500
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Christian Eckes: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Corey Day: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- William Sawalich: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Josh Williams: +15000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Kyle Sieg: +25000
- Brennan Poole: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Kris Wright: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +75000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Joey Gase: +200000
- Mason Maggio: +200000
- Katherine Legge: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
