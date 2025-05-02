  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2025 18:10 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 marks the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at Texas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 2 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 21st annual Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, according to BetMGM.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Samy Mayer has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this weekend’s race. Mayer is the defending winner of the event.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +800, Jesse Love at +800, Sheldon Creed at +900, Riley Herbst at +900, Brandon Jones at +900, and Sammy Smith at +1000 in the top five highest odds to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the sixth-highest odds at +1300 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Justin Allgaier: +200
  2. Sam Mayer: +300
  3. Austin Hill: +800
  4. Jesse Love: +800
  5. Sheldon Creed: +900
  6. Riley Herbst: +900
  7. Brandon Jones: +900
  8. Sammy Smith: +1000
  9. Connor Zilisch: +1300
  10. Ryan Sieg: +1400
  11. Carson Kvapil: +1500
  12. Taylor Gray: +2500
  13. Christian Eckes: +3000
  14. Harrison Burton: +5000
  15. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  16. Corey Day: +10000
  17. Daniel Dye: +10000
  18. William Sawalich: +15000
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Josh Williams: +15000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  24. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  25. Kyle Sieg: +25000
  26. Brennan Poole: +25000
  27. Jeb Burton: +35000
  28. Kris Wright: +50000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +75000
  30. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  31. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  32. Mason Massey: +100000
  33. C.J. McLaughlin: +100000
  34. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  35. Nick Leitz: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Joey Gase: +200000
  38. Mason Maggio: +200000
  39. Katherine Legge: +200000
  40. Dawson Cram: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

