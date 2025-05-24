NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The BetMGM 300 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +250 odds to win this year’s BetMGM 300, according to BetMGM. This will mark his second start in the series this season.
The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won the Xfinity Spring race in 2023.
They are followed by full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at +550, Austin Hill at +1000, and Austin Dillon at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the BetMGM 300.
Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the ninth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:
- William Byron: +250
- Justin Allgaier: +400
- Chase Briscoe: +550
- Austin Hill: +1000
- Austin Dillon: +1100
- Sam Mayer: +1200
- Jesse Love: +1400
- Sheldon Creed: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Connor Zilisch: +1800
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2500
- Taylor Gray: +3000
- Carson Kvapil: +3000
- Christian Eckes: +6000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +6000
- William Sawalich: +10000
- Daniel Dye: +10000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +35000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Jeb Burton: +50000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Kris Wright: +200000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +200000
- Ryan Ellis: +200000
- Brad Perez: +200000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Carson Ware: +200000
- Katherine Legge: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.
