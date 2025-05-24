NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 15:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The BetMGM 300 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +250 odds to win this year’s BetMGM 300, according to BetMGM. This will mark his second start in the series this season.

The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won the Xfinity Spring race in 2023.

They are followed by full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at +550, Austin Hill at +1000, and Austin Dillon at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the BetMGM 300.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the ninth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. William Byron: +250
  2. Justin Allgaier: +400
  3. Chase Briscoe: +550
  4. Austin Hill: +1000
  5. Austin Dillon: +1100
  6. Sam Mayer: +1200
  7. Jesse Love: +1400
  8. Sheldon Creed: +1400
  9. Brandon Jones: +1600
  10. Connor Zilisch: +1800
  11. Sammy Smith: +2000
  12. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  13. Taylor Gray: +3000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +3000
  15. Christian Eckes: +6000
  16. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  17. Harrison Burton: +6000
  18. William Sawalich: +10000
  19. Daniel Dye: +10000
  20. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  21. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  22. Dean Thompson: +35000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Brennan Poole: +50000
  28. Jeb Burton: +50000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  30. Kris Wright: +200000
  31. C.J. McLaughlin: +200000
  32. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  33. Brad Perez: +200000
  34. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  35. Nick Leitz: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Carson Ware: +200000
  38. Katherine Legge: +200000
  39. Dawson Cram: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

