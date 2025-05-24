NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The BetMGM 300 marks the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The venue will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 44th annual BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +250 odds to win this year’s BetMGM 300, according to BetMGM. This will mark his second start in the series this season.

The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this weekend’s race. Allgaier won the Xfinity Spring race in 2023.

They are followed by full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe at +550, Austin Hill at +1000, and Austin Dillon at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the BetMGM 300.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the ninth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

William Byron: +250 Justin Allgaier: +400 Chase Briscoe: +550 Austin Hill: +1000 Austin Dillon: +1100 Sam Mayer: +1200 Jesse Love: +1400 Sheldon Creed: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Connor Zilisch: +1800 Sammy Smith: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2500 Taylor Gray: +3000 Carson Kvapil: +3000 Christian Eckes: +6000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Harrison Burton: +6000 William Sawalich: +10000 Daniel Dye: +10000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Dean Thompson: +35000 Josh Williams: +35000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Jeb Burton: +50000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Kris Wright: +200000 C.J. McLaughlin: +200000 Ryan Ellis: +200000 Brad Perez: +200000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Carson Ware: +200000 Katherine Legge: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

