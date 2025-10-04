NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The Blue Cross NC 250 will mark the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 4, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, and the green flag will drop at 5 p.m. ET. The Charlotte Roval track is also hosting the Cup and Truck Series races this weekend.The 2.32-mile-long road course has a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. A total of 42 drivers have entered in 32 spots for the eighth annual Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite at -190 to win this year’s Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Roval. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with nine wins and 17 top-five finishes so far.Sam Mayer has the second-highest odds at +625 to win on Saturday.Mayer is followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier at +1300, Austin Hill at +1600, Nick Sanchez at +1800, William Sawalich at +1800, Aric Almirola at +1800, and Sheldon Creed at +1800. They round out the top five highest odds to win the Blue Cross NC 250.Sammy Smith and Christian Eckes have the sixth- and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2200, respectively, on Saturday, October 4.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway RovalHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (via BetMGM):Connor Zilisch: -190Sam Mayer: +625Justin Allgaier: +1300Austin Hill: +1600Nick Sanchez: +1800William Sawalich: +1800Aric Almirola: +1800Sheldon Creed: +1800Sammy Smith: +2000Christian Eckes: +2200Daniel Hemric: +2500Jesse Love: +2500Taylor Gray: +3000Carson Kvapil: +3000Connor Mosack: +5000Austin Green: +6000Kaz Grala: +12500Harrison Burton: +15000Brandon Jones: +15000Josh Bilicki: +20000Corey Day: +20000Jeb Burton: +35000Daniel Dye: +50000Alex Labbe: +50000Andrew Patterson: +75000Brennan Poole: +75000Dean Thompson: +75000Ryan Sieg: +75000Josh Williams: +75000Preston Pardus: +75000Sage Karam: +75000Leland Honeyman: +100000Parker Retzlaff: +100000Blaine Perkins: +100000Anthony Alfredo: +100000Matt DiBenedetto: +100000Thomas Annunziata: +100000Garrett Smithley: +100000Jeremy Clements: +100000Kyle Sieg: +100000Ryan Ellis: +100000The live telecast of Saturday’s 152.76-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.