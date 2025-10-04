  • NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Published Oct 04, 2025 13:26 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series ROVAL - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

The Blue Cross NC 250 will mark the 29th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 4, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, and the green flag will drop at 5 p.m. ET. The Charlotte Roval track is also hosting the Cup and Truck Series races this weekend.

The 2.32-mile-long road course has a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. A total of 42 drivers have entered in 32 spots for the eighth annual Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Trending

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch is the favorite at -190 to win this year’s Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Roval. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with nine wins and 17 top-five finishes so far.

Sam Mayer has the second-highest odds at +625 to win on Saturday.

Mayer is followed by the defending series champion Justin Allgaier at +1300, Austin Hill at +1600, Nick Sanchez at +1800, William Sawalich at +1800, Aric Almirola at +1800, and Sheldon Creed at +1800. They round out the top five highest odds to win the Blue Cross NC 250.

Sammy Smith and Christian Eckes have the sixth- and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2200, respectively, on Saturday, October 4.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (via BetMGM):

  1. Connor Zilisch: -190
  2. Sam Mayer: +625
  3. Justin Allgaier: +1300
  4. Austin Hill: +1600
  5. Nick Sanchez: +1800
  6. William Sawalich: +1800
  7. Aric Almirola: +1800
  8. Sheldon Creed: +1800
  9. Sammy Smith: +2000
  10. Christian Eckes: +2200
  11. Daniel Hemric: +2500
  12. Jesse Love: +2500
  13. Taylor Gray: +3000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +3000
  15. Connor Mosack: +5000
  16. Austin Green: +6000
  17. Kaz Grala: +12500
  18. Harrison Burton: +15000
  19. Brandon Jones: +15000
  20. Josh Bilicki: +20000
  21. Corey Day: +20000
  22. Jeb Burton: +35000
  23. Daniel Dye: +50000
  24. Alex Labbe: +50000
  25. Andrew Patterson: +75000
  26. Brennan Poole: +75000
  27. Dean Thompson: +75000
  28. Ryan Sieg: +75000
  29. Josh Williams: +75000
  30. Preston Pardus: +75000
  31. Sage Karam: +75000
  32. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  33. Parker Retzlaff: +100000
  34. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  35. Anthony Alfredo: +100000
  36. Matt DiBenedetto: +100000
  37. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  38. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  39. Jeremy Clements: +100000
  40. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  41. Ryan Ellis: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 152.76-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

