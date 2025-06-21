  • home icon
  NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 21, 2025 19:51 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (Source: Imagn)

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 marks the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.

also-read-trending Trending

The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 10th annual Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at the Pocono Raceway.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, at +310, is the favorite, per BetMGM's odds table, to win this year’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. This will mark Elliott’s second start in the series this season.

They are followed by Sam Mayer at +750, Austin Hill at +750, rookie Connor Zilisch at +800, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top six highest odds to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. Notably, Hill won this event in 2023.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday (June 21).

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Pocono Raceway (via BetMGM):

  1. Justin Allgaier: +310
  2. Chase Elliott: +350
  3. Sam Mayer: +750
  4. Austin Hill: +750
  5. Connor Zilisch: +800
  6. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  7. Jesse Love: +1200
  8. Sammy Smith: +1300
  9. Brandon Jones: +1300
  10. Taylor Gray: +1300
  11. Carson Kvapil: +1600
  12. Ryan Sieg: +3000
  13. Nick Sanchez: +5000
  14. Justin Bonsignore: +6000
  15. Christian Eckes: +6000
  16. Harrison Burton: +8000
  17. William Sawalich: +8000
  18. Daniel Dye: +12500
  19. Dean Thompson: +12500
  20. Josh Williams: +25000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Jeb Burton: +25000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  25. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Brennan Poole: +50000
  28. Kris Wright: +100000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  30. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  31. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  32. Mason Massey: +100000
  33. Garrrett Smithley: +100000
  34. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  35. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  36. Carson Ware: +100000
  37. Logan Bearden: +100000
  38. Dawson Cram: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Pocono Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
