NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 marks the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.
The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.
The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 10th annual Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at the Pocono Raceway.
Heading to the Pocono Raceway, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, at +310, is the favorite, per BetMGM's odds table, to win this year’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250.
The NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. This will mark Elliott’s second start in the series this season.
They are followed by Sam Mayer at +750, Austin Hill at +750, rookie Connor Zilisch at +800, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top six highest odds to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. Notably, Hill won this event in 2023.
Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday (June 21).
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Pocono Raceway (via BetMGM):
- Justin Allgaier: +310
- Chase Elliott: +350
- Sam Mayer: +750
- Austin Hill: +750
- Connor Zilisch: +800
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Jesse Love: +1200
- Sammy Smith: +1300
- Brandon Jones: +1300
- Taylor Gray: +1300
- Carson Kvapil: +1600
- Ryan Sieg: +3000
- Nick Sanchez: +5000
- Justin Bonsignore: +6000
- Christian Eckes: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Daniel Dye: +12500
- Dean Thompson: +12500
- Josh Williams: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Jeb Burton: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Garrrett Smithley: +100000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
- Leland Honeyman: +100000
- Carson Ware: +100000
- Logan Bearden: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Pocono Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.
