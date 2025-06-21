NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 marks the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET.

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track has 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series this weekend. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 10th annual Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at the Pocono Raceway.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier, at +310, is the favorite, per BetMGM's odds table, to win this year’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. This will mark Elliott’s second start in the series this season.

They are followed by Sam Mayer at +750, Austin Hill at +750, rookie Connor Zilisch at +800, and Sheldon Creed at +1000 in the top six highest odds to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250. Notably, Hill won this event in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win on Saturday (June 21).

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Pocono Raceway (via BetMGM):

Justin Allgaier: +310 Chase Elliott: +350 Sam Mayer: +750 Austin Hill: +750 Connor Zilisch: +800 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Jesse Love: +1200 Sammy Smith: +1300 Brandon Jones: +1300 Taylor Gray: +1300 Carson Kvapil: +1600 Ryan Sieg: +3000 Nick Sanchez: +5000 Justin Bonsignore: +6000 Christian Eckes: +6000 Harrison Burton: +8000 William Sawalich: +8000 Daniel Dye: +12500 Dean Thompson: +12500 Josh Williams: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Jeb Burton: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Garrrett Smithley: +100000 Patrick Emerling: +100000 Leland Honeyman: +100000 Carson Ware: +100000 Logan Bearden: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Pocono Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.