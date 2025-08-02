NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

The HyVee Perks 250 is set to mark the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at Iowa Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Iowa track will also host the Cup Series and ARCA race this weekend.The 0.875-mile-long oval has 12-14 degrees of banking in turns, 10 degrees of banking in the front stretch, and four degrees of banking in the back stretch. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 11th annual HyVee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway.As per BetMGM's odds table, two JR Motorsports drivers, Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch, tied as the favorite at +275 to win this year’s HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa. The defending series champion, Allgaier, has won three races, while Zilisch has won five times this year.NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain at +425, the defending winner of the event Sam Mayer at +1000, Austin Dillon at +1000, Carson Hocevar at +1000, Sheldon Creed at +1200, Taylor Gray at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1200, Jesse Love at +1200, Sammy Smith at +1200, and Carson Kvapil at +2000 in the top five highest odds to win the HyVee Perks 250.William Sawalich and Justin Bonsignore have +3000 odds to win on Saturday, August 2.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa SpeedwayHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Iowa Speedway (via BetMGM):Justin Allgaier: +275Connor Zilisch: +275Ross Chastain: +425Sam Mayer: +1000Austin Dillon: +1000Carson Hocevar: +1000Sheldon Creed: +1200Taylor Gray: +1200Brandon Jones: +1200Jesse Love: +1200Sammy Smith: +1200Carson Kvapil: +2000Ryan Sieg: +2500William Sawalich: +3000Justin Bonsignore: +3000Corey Day: +4000Christian Eckes: +4000Nick Sanchez: +4000Harrison Burton: +10000Daniel Dye: +10000Dean Thompson: +15000Parker Retzlaff: +25000Jeb Burton: +25000Anthony Alfredo: +35000Matt DiBenedetto: +35000Jeremy Clements: +35000Kyle Sieg: +100000Patrick Emerling: +100000Garrett Smithley: +100000Joey Gase: +100000Brennan Poole: +100000Blaine Perkins: +100000Josh Bilicki: +100000Ryan Ellis: +100000Tyler Tomassi: +100000Thomas Annunziata: +100000Dawson Cram: +100000Mason Massey: +100000The live telecast of Saturday’s 218.75-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.