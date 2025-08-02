NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 16:38 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity series at iowa (Source: Imagn)

The HyVee Perks 250 is set to mark the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at Iowa Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Iowa track will also host the Cup Series and ARCA race this weekend.

The 0.875-mile-long oval has 12-14 degrees of banking in turns, 10 degrees of banking in the front stretch, and four degrees of banking in the back stretch. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 11th annual HyVee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, two JR Motorsports drivers, Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch, tied as the favorite at +275 to win this year’s HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa. The defending series champion, Allgaier, has won three races, while Zilisch has won five times this year.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain at +425, the defending winner of the event Sam Mayer at +1000, Austin Dillon at +1000, Carson Hocevar at +1000, Sheldon Creed at +1200, Taylor Gray at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1200, Jesse Love at +1200, Sammy Smith at +1200, and Carson Kvapil at +2000 in the top five highest odds to win the HyVee Perks 250.

William Sawalich and Justin Bonsignore have +3000 odds to win on Saturday, August 2.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Iowa Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Justin Allgaier: +275
  2. Connor Zilisch: +275
  3. Ross Chastain: +425
  4. Sam Mayer: +1000
  5. Austin Dillon: +1000
  6. Carson Hocevar: +1000
  7. Sheldon Creed: +1200
  8. Taylor Gray: +1200
  9. Brandon Jones: +1200
  10. Jesse Love: +1200
  11. Sammy Smith: +1200
  12. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  14. William Sawalich: +3000
  15. Justin Bonsignore: +3000
  16. Corey Day: +4000
  17. Christian Eckes: +4000
  18. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  19. Harrison Burton: +10000
  20. Daniel Dye: +10000
  21. Dean Thompson: +15000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  23. Jeb Burton: +25000
  24. Anthony Alfredo: +35000
  25. Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
  26. Jeremy Clements: +35000
  27. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  28. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  29. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  30. Joey Gase: +100000
  31. Brennan Poole: +100000
  32. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  36. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Mason Massey: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 218.75-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
