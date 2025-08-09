NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 14:42 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Mission 200 at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Mission 200 at The Glen (Source: Imagn)

The HyVee Perks 250 is set to mark the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, at Watkins Glen International, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET. The Watkins Glen track will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA race this weekend.

The 2.45-mile-long road course has seven turns. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 31st annual HyVee Perks 250 at the Watkins Glen International.

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Cup Series regular and road course ringer Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at -130 to win this year’s HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen. SVG finished runner-up last year at Watkins Glen.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +120 to win on Sunday. Zilisch is the defending winner of the event and has won five times this year.

Michael McDowell at +700, Austin Hill at +2500, Sam Mayer at +2500, Sheldon Creed at +2500, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier at +3500 are in the top five highest odds to win the HyVee Perks 250.

Two drivers, Taylor Gray and Nick Sanchez, tied for the sixth-highest odds at +4000 on Saturday, August 9.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen International

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Watkins Glen International (via BetMGM):

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: -130
  2. Connor Zilisch: +120
  3. Michael McDowell: +700
  4. Austin Hill: +2500
  5. Sam Mayer: +2500
  6. Sheldon Creed: +2500
  7. Justin Allgaier: +3500
  8. Taylor Gray: +4000
  9. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  10. Christian Eckes: +6000
  11. William Sawalich: +6000
  12. Jesse Love: +6000
  13. Sammy Smith: +6000
  14. Austin Green: +10000
  15. Riley Herbst: +10000
  16. Carson Kvapil: +12500
  17. Brandon Jones: +25000
  18. Harrison Burton: +50000
  19. Daniel Dye: +50000
  20. Dean Thompson: +50000
  21. Kaz Grala: +50000
  22. Jeb Burton: +50000
  23. Ryan Sieg: +75000
  24. Brennan Poole: +75000
  25. Preston Pardus: +100000
  26. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  27. Parker Retzlaff: +100000
  28. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  29. Anthony Alfredo: +100000
  30. Matt DiBenedetto: +100000
  31. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  32. Stefan Parsons: +100000
  33. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  34. Jeremy Clements: +200000
  35. Kyle Sieg: +200000
  36. Ryan Ellis: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 201.228-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

