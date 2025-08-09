NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen International

The HyVee Perks 250 is set to mark the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, at Watkins Glen International, and the green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET. The Watkins Glen track will also host the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA race this weekend.The 2.45-mile-long road course has seven turns. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the 31st annual HyVee Perks 250 at the Watkins Glen International.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Cup Series regular and road course ringer Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at -130 to win this year’s HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen. SVG finished runner-up last year at Watkins Glen.Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +120 to win on Sunday. Zilisch is the defending winner of the event and has won five times this year.Michael McDowell at +700, Austin Hill at +2500, Sam Mayer at +2500, Sheldon Creed at +2500, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier at +3500 are in the top five highest odds to win the HyVee Perks 250.Two drivers, Taylor Gray and Nick Sanchez, tied for the sixth-highest odds at +4000 on Saturday, August 9.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Watkins Glen InternationalHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Watkins Glen International (via BetMGM):Shane van Gisbergen: -130Connor Zilisch: +120Michael McDowell: +700Austin Hill: +2500Sam Mayer: +2500Sheldon Creed: +2500Justin Allgaier: +3500Taylor Gray: +4000Nick Sanchez: +4000Christian Eckes: +6000William Sawalich: +6000Jesse Love: +6000Sammy Smith: +6000Austin Green: +10000Riley Herbst: +10000Carson Kvapil: +12500Brandon Jones: +25000Harrison Burton: +50000Daniel Dye: +50000Dean Thompson: +50000Kaz Grala: +50000Jeb Burton: +50000Ryan Sieg: +75000Brennan Poole: +75000Preston Pardus: +100000Josh Bilicki: +100000Parker Retzlaff: +100000Blaine Perkins: +100000Anthony Alfredo: +100000Matt DiBenedetto: +100000Thomas Annunziata: +100000Stefan Parsons: +100000Garrett Smithley: +200000Jeremy Clements: +200000Kyle Sieg: +200000Ryan Ellis: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 201.228-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.