NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will mark the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Martinsville track is also hosting the Cup and Truck Series races this weekend.

The 0.526-mile short track has 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. A total of 39 drivers have entered in 38 spots for the sixth annual IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch, Aric Almirola, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier tied as favorites at +275 odds to win this year’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville. Almirola is the defending winner of the event.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith has the second-highest odds at +800 to win on Saturday.

Smith is followed by Austin Hill at +1000, Taylor Gray at +1200, Sam Mayer at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1600, and Sheldon Creed at +1600. They round out the top five highest odds to win the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.

Carson Kvapil and Jesse Love have the sixth- and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2200, respectively, on Saturday, October 25.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Martinsville Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Connor Zilisch: +275
  2. Aric Almirola: +275
  3. Justin Allgaier: +275
  4. Sammy Smith: +800
  5. Austin Hill: +1000
  6. Taylor Gray: +1200
  7. Sam Mayer: +1200
  8. Brandon Jones: +1600
  9. Sheldon Creed: +1600
  10. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  11. Jesse Love: +2200
  12. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  13. Brenden Queen: +6000
  14. Christian Eckes: +60000
  15. Corey Day: +6000
  16. Ryan Sieg: +8000
  17. Harrison Burton: +10000
  18. Daniel Dye: +15000
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Jeb Burton: +15000
  21. Connor Mosack: +25000
  22. Brennan Poole: +25000
  23. Anthony Alfredo: +50000
  24. Patrick Staropoli: +50000
  25. Parker Retzlaff: +50000
  26. Austin Green: +100000
  27. Jeremy Clements: +100000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  29. Josh Williams: +100000
  30. Preston Pardus: +100000
  31. Brad Perez: +200000
  32. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  33. Mason Maggio: +200000
  34. Blaine Perkins: +200000
  35. Myatt Snider: +200000
  36. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  37. Takuma Koga: +200000
  38. Thomas Annunziata: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 157.8-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

