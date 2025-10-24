NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will mark the 30th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Martinsville track is also hosting the Cup and Truck Series races this weekend.The 0.526-mile short track has 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. A total of 39 drivers have entered in 38 spots for the sixth annual IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch, Aric Almirola, and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier tied as favorites at +275 odds to win this year’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville. Almirola is the defending winner of the event.JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith has the second-highest odds at +800 to win on Saturday.Smith is followed by Austin Hill at +1000, Taylor Gray at +1200, Sam Mayer at +1200, Brandon Jones at +1600, and Sheldon Creed at +1600. They round out the top five highest odds to win the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.Carson Kvapil and Jesse Love have the sixth- and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2200, respectively, on Saturday, October 25.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville SpeedwayHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Martinsville Speedway (via BetMGM):Connor Zilisch: +275Aric Almirola: +275Justin Allgaier: +275Sammy Smith: +800Austin Hill: +1000Taylor Gray: +1200Sam Mayer: +1200Brandon Jones: +1600Sheldon Creed: +1600Carson Kvapil: +2000Jesse Love: +2200Nick Sanchez: +4000Brenden Queen: +6000Christian Eckes: +60000Corey Day: +6000Ryan Sieg: +8000Harrison Burton: +10000Daniel Dye: +15000Dean Thompson: +15000Jeb Burton: +15000Connor Mosack: +25000Brennan Poole: +25000Anthony Alfredo: +50000Patrick Staropoli: +50000Parker Retzlaff: +50000Austin Green: +100000Jeremy Clements: +100000Kyle Sieg: +100000Josh Williams: +100000Preston Pardus: +100000Brad Perez: +200000Garrett Smithley: +200000Mason Maggio: +200000Blaine Perkins: +200000Myatt Snider: +200000Ryan Ellis: +200000Takuma Koga: +200000Thomas Annunziata: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 157.8-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Martinsville Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.