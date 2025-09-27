NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Lottery 300 is set to mark the 28th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at Kansas Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 p.m. ET. The Kansas track also hosted the ARCA West Series race this weekend.The 1.5-mile-long feature has 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. A total of 37 drivers have entered 37 spots for the 25th annual Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway.As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch and JR Motorsport driver Justin Allgaier are the favorites at +225 to win this year’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with nine wins so far.Sam Mayer and Austin Hill have tied for the second-highest odds at +900 to win on Saturday.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones at +1000, Jesse Love at +1400, Sheldon Creed at +1600, and Taylor Gray at +1600 round out the top five highest odds to win the Kansas Lottery 300.Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil have the sixth and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2500, respectively, on Saturday, September 27.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas SpeedwayHere's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway (via BetMGM):Justin Allgaier: +225Connor Zilisch: +225Austin Hill: +900Sam Mayer: +900Brandon Jones: +1000Jesse Love: +1400Sheldon Creed: +1600Taylor Gray: +1600Sammy Smith: +2000Carson Kvapil: +2500Ryan Sieg: +2500Rajah Caruth: +2500Nick Sanchez: +3000Christian Eckes: +5000Harrison Burton: +5000Justin Bonsignore: +6000William Sawalich: +6000Daniel Dye: +6600Brenden Queen: +10000Jeb Burton: +25000Dean Thompson: +35000Parker Retzlaff: +35000Anthony Alfredo: +50000Matt DiBenedetto: +50000Patrick Staropoli: +75000Kole Raz: +75000Jeremy Clements: +100000Kyle Sieg: +100000Brennan Poole: +100000Josh Williams: +100000Ryan Ellis: +100000Blaine Perkins: +200000Mason Massey: +200000Garrett Smithley: +200000Nick Leitz: +200000Leland Honeyman: +200000Glen Reen: +200000Austin Green: +200000Joey Gase: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Kansas Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.