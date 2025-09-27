NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 27, 2025 14:47 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Kansas Lottery 300 is set to mark the 28th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, at Kansas Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 p.m. ET. The Kansas track also hosted the ARCA West Series race this weekend.

The 1.5-mile-long feature has 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. A total of 37 drivers have entered 37 spots for the 25th annual Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch and JR Motorsport driver Justin Allgaier are the favorites at +225 to win this year’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas. Zilisch has had an impressive rookie season with nine wins so far.

Sam Mayer and Austin Hill have tied for the second-highest odds at +900 to win on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones at +1000, Jesse Love at +1400, Sheldon Creed at +1600, and Taylor Gray at +1600 round out the top five highest odds to win the Kansas Lottery 300.

Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil have the sixth and seventh-highest odds at +2000 and +2500, respectively, on Saturday, September 27.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Justin Allgaier: +225
  2. Connor Zilisch: +225
  3. Austin Hill: +900
  4. Sam Mayer: +900
  5. Brandon Jones: +1000
  6. Jesse Love: +1400
  7. Sheldon Creed: +1600
  8. Taylor Gray: +1600
  9. Sammy Smith: +2000
  10. Carson Kvapil: +2500
  11. Ryan Sieg: +2500
  12. Rajah Caruth: +2500
  13. Nick Sanchez: +3000
  14. Christian Eckes: +5000
  15. Harrison Burton: +5000
  16. Justin Bonsignore: +6000
  17. William Sawalich: +6000
  18. Daniel Dye: +6600
  19. Brenden Queen: +10000
  20. Jeb Burton: +25000
  21. Dean Thompson: +35000
  22. Parker Retzlaff: +35000
  23. Anthony Alfredo: +50000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  25. Patrick Staropoli: +75000
  26. Kole Raz: +75000
  27. Jeremy Clements: +100000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  29. Brennan Poole: +100000
  30. Josh Williams: +100000
  31. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  32. Blaine Perkins: +200000
  33. Mason Massey: +200000
  34. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  35. Nick Leitz: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Glen Reen: +200000
  38. Austin Green: +200000
  39. Joey Gase: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Kansas Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
