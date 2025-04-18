  • home icon
  NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 16:32 GMT

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 16:32 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.

The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track has 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights.

The venue will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 24th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway.

Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250, according to BetMGM.

Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed and his teammate, Sam Mayer, tied for the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Kasey Kahne at +700, Brandon Jones at +800, Daytona winner Jesse Love at +800, and rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Rockingham Speedway:

  1. Justin Allgaier: +200
  2. Sheldon Creed: +600
  3. Sam Mayer: +600
  4. Austin Hill: +700
  5. Kasey Kahne: +700
  6. Brandon Jones: +800
  7. Jesse Love: +800
  8. Connor Zilisch: +1200
  9. Carson Kvapil: +1400
  10. Sammy Smith: +1600
  11. Ryan Sieg: +1800
  12. Taylor Gray: +2000
  13. Christian Eckes: +4000
  14. Nick Sanchez: +4000
  15. William Sawalich: +8000
  16. Justin Bonsignore: +8000
  17. Harrison Burton: +8000
  18. Daniel Dye: +15000
  19. Dean Thompson: +15000
  20. Jeb Burton: +15000
  21. Jeremy Clements: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  23. Parker Retzlaff: +25000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
  25. Josh Williams: +50000
  26. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  27. Brennan Poole: +50000
  28. Kris Wright: +100000
  29. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  30. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  31. Patrick Emerling: +100000
  32. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  34. Thomas Annunziata: +100000
  35. Vicente Salas: +100000
  36. Greg Van Alst: +100000
  37. Dawson Cram: +100000
  38. Katherine Legge: +100000
  39. Austin Green: +100000
  40. Mason Massey: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 235-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

