NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.

The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track has 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights.

The venue will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 24th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway.

Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250, according to BetMGM.

Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed and his teammate, Sam Mayer, tied for the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Kasey Kahne at +700, Brandon Jones at +800, Daytona winner Jesse Love at +800, and rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Rockingham Speedway:

Justin Allgaier: +200 Sheldon Creed: +600 Sam Mayer: +600 Austin Hill: +700 Kasey Kahne: +700 Brandon Jones: +800 Jesse Love: +800 Connor Zilisch: +1200 Carson Kvapil: +1400 Sammy Smith: +1600 Ryan Sieg: +1800 Taylor Gray: +2000 Christian Eckes: +4000 Nick Sanchez: +4000 William Sawalich: +8000 Justin Bonsignore: +8000 Harrison Burton: +8000 Daniel Dye: +15000 Dean Thompson: +15000 Jeb Burton: +15000 Jeremy Clements: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Parker Retzlaff: +25000 Matt DiBenedetto: +25000 Josh Williams: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Patrick Emerling: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Thomas Annunziata: +100000 Vicente Salas: +100000 Greg Van Alst: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Katherine Legge: +100000 Austin Green: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 235-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

