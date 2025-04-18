NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4 pm ET.
The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track has 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights.
The venue will also host the Xfinity Series and ARCA this weekend. Forty drivers have entered 38 spots for the 24th annual North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at the Rockingham Speedway.
Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is the favorite, per the odds table, at +200 odds to win this year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250, according to BetMGM.
Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed and his teammate, Sam Mayer, tied for the second-highest odds at +600 to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Kasey Kahne at +700, Brandon Jones at +800, Daytona winner Jesse Love at +800, and rookie Connor Zilisch at +1200 in the top five highest odds to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.
JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith has the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win on Saturday.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 40 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Rockingham Speedway:
- Justin Allgaier: +200
- Sheldon Creed: +600
- Sam Mayer: +600
- Austin Hill: +700
- Kasey Kahne: +700
- Brandon Jones: +800
- Jesse Love: +800
- Connor Zilisch: +1200
- Carson Kvapil: +1400
- Sammy Smith: +1600
- Ryan Sieg: +1800
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +4000
- Nick Sanchez: +4000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Justin Bonsignore: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +8000
- Daniel Dye: +15000
- Dean Thompson: +15000
- Jeb Burton: +15000
- Jeremy Clements: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Parker Retzlaff: +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +25000
- Josh Williams: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Thomas Annunziata: +100000
- Vicente Salas: +100000
- Greg Van Alst: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Katherine Legge: +100000
- Austin Green: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 235-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.